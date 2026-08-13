Art beyond the canvas

Van Gogh Timeless has opened in Hà Nội, bringing 165 masterpieces to life through a multisensory experience. Across 13 immersive spaces, more than 70 projectors and technologies including 3D mapping, VR, AR, LiDAR and surround sound offer visitors a new way to experience the timeless art of Vincent van Gogh.
Through the archival materials, stories and figures featured, ‘Loyal Heart, Steel Will’ pays tribute to the contributions and sacrifices of the People’s Public Security Forces in the struggle for national liberation and the Fatherland defense.
The special programme brought together young musicians from China, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Singapore, Việt Nam, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Uzbekistan, offering Hà Nội audiences works by renowned composers such as Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, and Dmitri Shostakovich.
Hot air balloon performances will be held as part of the 2026 International Folk Song and Dance Festival, scheduled to take place from August 28 to September 2 at Điện Biên Stadium, May 7 Square and Mường Thanh pedestrian street.
After the opening leg in Quảng Ninh from August 8 to 12, contestants will continue their journey through Việt Nam’s heritage destinations, including Hải Phòng City and Khánh Hòa Province’s Nha Trang, before competing in the grand finale.
‘The Daughter of Hà Nội’ tells a story of tragic grandeur and romance, celebrating the patriotism, indomitable spirit, and noble sacrifices of Hà Nội’s sons and daughters for the nation's independence and freedom.
HCM City is reshaping its tourism strategy by prioritising visitor experience, higher-value markets and innovative tourism products, helping the sector maintain strong growth in the first half of 2026 despite global headwinds.