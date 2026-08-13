Art beyond the canvas

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Van Gogh Timeless has opened in Hà Nội, bringing 165 masterpieces to life through a multisensory experience. Across 13 immersive spaces, more than 70 projectors and technologies including 3D mapping, VR, AR, LiDAR and surround sound offer visitors a new way to experience the timeless art of Vincent van Gogh.