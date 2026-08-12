Over 4,500 intellectual property violations uncovered

HÀ NỘI — Authorities have detected more than 4,500 cases of suspected intellectual property (IP) infringement since a government crackdown was launched, with nearly 2,400 websites blocked, the Ministry of Science and Technology said.

From the issuance of Prime Ministerial Directive No. 38/CĐ-TTg through the end of July, authorities detected 4,562 suspected violations and imposed administrative penalties in 3,872 cases, the ministry said.

Fines totaled more than VNĐ46.2 billion (nearlyUS$1.77 million), while seized or infringing goods were valued at nearly VNĐ147.8 billion ($5.6 million). Authorities have handled 3,925 organisations and individuals, initiated criminal proceedings in 135 cases, and courts accepted 32, issuing rulings in 14 cases involving 17 defendants.

The crackdown has focused on online piracy, blocking 2,373 sites, including 588 for movies, 279 for pirated books, 1,383 for illegal football streams, and 21 shopping sites.

Most of the 3,872 administrative cases involved trademarks and geographical indications, with 39 tied to copyright and 15 to other IP. Criminal cases included 115.

In July alone, officials detected 1,250 suspected violations and penalised 1,116, with fines over VNĐ14.8 billion and infringing goods worth nearly VNĐ27.8 billion.

Over 1,160 organisations and individuals were sanctioned and 50 criminal cases were opened.

The Ministry of Science and Technology warned that IP violations remain widespread and increasingly sophisticated, particularly across e-commerce platforms, social networks, and other digital channels. Counterfeit goods bearing fake trademarks continue to be openly sold in some localities, while the rapid growth of digital technology enables offenders to operate in fragmented, cross-border ways that hamper detection and prosecution.

Coordination and information sharing between enforcement bodies can still be slow or inconsistent, and resources for IP protection remain limited.

The ministry called for stronger implementation of the prime minister’s directive, with a particular focus on curbing online copyright and related-rights violations.

It urged more inspections of businesses’ use of computer software, tighter checks on goods crossing borders, and the suspension of customs procedures where there are clear grounds for suspected IP infringement.

Greater inter-agency coordination, improved data sharing, and the use of technology will be essential as commercial activity increasingly shifts online. — VNS