Tax authority to provide free accounting software for small enterprises, business households

HÀ NỘI — The tax authority is preparing to provide free digital platforms and shared accounting software to small and micro-enterprises, business households and individual businesses, as the Government seeks to reduce compliance costs and accelerate digitalisation among private businesses.

This move is part of the effort to reduce compliance costs and accelerate digitalisation in the private sector, said deputy director of the Department of Taxation Mai Sơn.

Sơn said the department is also studying options for providing the services in a way that is convenient, secure and suited to the needs of different groups of taxpayers.

Any solution selected must comply with accounting and tax regulations. The accounting software should also be capable of integrating with e-invoicing software and digital signature services already used by small and micro-enterprises, business households and individual businesses.

The software must ensure data security and information safety, support proper bookkeeping and accounting, and enable electronic data storage, the tax authority said.

The tax authority added that it would continue assessing market capacity, refining technical and operational requirements and developing an appropriate implementation plan for the rollout of the free accounting platform. — BIZHUB/VNS