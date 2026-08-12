HCM City promotes investment into IFC

HCM CITY — Organisers introduced information about the investment environment, mechanisms, policies, and development direction of the Vietnam International Financial Centre in HCM City (VIFC-HCMC) to domestic and foreign investors at an investment promotion conference in HCM City on Tuesday.

Organised jointly by CBRE, the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City, and VIFC-HCMC management centre, the conference marked a significant strategic milestone, creating opportunities for breakthrough co-operation and attracting substantial capital into the financial centre.

Analysing the infrastructure, financial space, and readiness to meet international financial institutions' requirements post-operation of VIFC-HCMC, Lê Trọng Hiếu, Senior Director at CBRE Vietnam, shared insights on the impact of the centre on the city's office market.

He predicted that the establishment of VIFC-HCMC would serve as a key driver for growth in HCM City's office market in the medium and long term.

The influx of international financial institutions, investment funds, fintech companies, and professional service industries into VIFC-HCMC was expected to drive corporate relocations and enhance talent attraction to the city, increasing demand for office space that meets international standards, particularly in the VIFC-HCMC area, he said.

A report from CBRE says that in 2026-2028, approximately 76 per cent of upcoming office supply is anticipated to be in the VIFC-HCMC area, all falling within the Grade A segment, reflecting the market's anticipation of a modern financial ecosystem in HCM City.

It is believed that VIFC-HCMC has the potential to elevate HCM City's office market standing regionally.

Hiếu predicted that over the next five to 10 years, VIFC-HCMC was expected to draw more international financial institutions, global corporations, and high-quality capital, boosting demand for Grade A offices meeting international standards.

Regarding the investment flow into VIFC-HCMC, experts highlighted its unique role in attracting both investment and talent to the region.

Nguyễn Hữu Huân, deputy chairman of VIFC-HCMC management centre, emphasised the importance of attracting investors from niche sectors like aviation and marine industries, which are recognised for their substantial growth potential.

The conference also emphasised the strategic significance of building the VIFC-HCMC.

According to Phạm Quang Nhật, director of ITPC, the importance lies in creating an environment that enables effective capital mobilisation, transparent transactions, improved risk management, development of new financial products, and informed decision-making for investors based on professional legal frameworks, data, and forecasting services.

“An international financial centre must first and foremost be an ecosystem of trust. This trust is not formed by declarations but accumulated through the quality of institutions, transparency of the market, enforcement capacity of the system, quality of professional services, and effective handling of each specific investor's requirements," he stressed.

The official launch of VIFC-HCMC on February 11, 2026, marked a significant milestone.

The centre, spanning approximately 898ha across Sài Gòn and Bến Thành wards, and the new urban area Thủ Thiêm in An Khánh Ward, operates under specific mechanisms and policies.

Within six months of operation, total committed capital reached around US$20 billion, with foundational components like the aviation and maritime financial ecosystems taking shape.

Moving forward, VIFC-HCMC is enhancing its governance framework and long-term strategy. Recently, an advisory council comprising local and international experts was established to aid strategic planning and foster knowledge exchange among major financial centres. Furthermore, the operating regulations of the VIFC were issued to refine its organisational framework, operations, and co-ordination.

The vision for VIFC-HCMC revolves around three main pillars: developing capital markets and specialised financial services; promoting asset management, green finance, and digital finance; and advancing commodity markets and derivative products linked to international trade and logistics, positioning it as a sustainable, competitive, and internationally integrated financial centre in the long run.

In a time of significant global capital shifts and rapid advancements in digital finance, fintech, and digital assets, competition among countries to attract international financial institutions is intensifying. To secure high-quality, long-term capital flows, HCM City's mission is to bridge global capital flows with the Vietnamese economy through VIFC, leveraging transparent legal frameworks, effective dispute resolution mechanisms, a competitive tax environment, and foreign exchange capabilities. — VNS