HCM City launches tax hotline to support taxpayer data clean-up

HCM CITY — HCM City has launched tax hotlines to help businesses and individuals resolve issues during a taxpayer data clean-up campaign.

The HCM City Tax Department has established a dedicated task force and introduced hotlines at its 29 local tax offices to assist taxpayers facing difficulties as authorities implement a nationwide campaign to clean up tax identification numbers (TINs).

The initiative is designed to help individuals and businesses complete administrative procedures while supporting efforts to standardise taxpayer records, improve tax administration and create a more transparent business environment.

The task force will receive feedback and complaints from taxpayers, coordinate with relevant tax offices and report issues requiring further action.

Contact details for each local tax office have been made public so businesses and residents can quickly seek assistance when problems arise.

The hotline network comes as tax authorities intensify efforts to review and verify taxpayer information nationwide.

The campaign aims to remove inaccurate or outdated records that can hinder legitimate business activities while helping detect tax fraud and other violations.

Incorrect taxpayer data can have serious consequences for businesses and individuals.

Companies with valid contracts, invoices and supporting documents may still lose deductible expenses or value-added tax (VAT) credits if their business partners are found to have ceased lawful operations.

Authorities have also warned of cases in which personal information has been misused to establish companies without the knowledge of the individuals concerned. In some cases, victims only discover the fraud after tax liabilities or other legal issues arise.

Earlier this year, the HCM City Tax Department published a list of 310,964 taxpayers, including companies, representative offices and branches, that were no longer operating at their registered business addresses.

It also identified around 153,036 enterprises and organisations that had stopped using invoices but had yet to complete procedures to terminate the validity of their tax identification numbers.

Tax officials said businesses included in the review should proactively contact tax authorities to clarify their operating status.

Those found to have committed no violations can complete outstanding tax declarations and other required procedures before finalising dissolution.

The nationwide campaign, titled "Cleaning up Tax Identification Numbers – Removing Bottlenecks for Business", seeks to improve the accuracy of taxpayer records, reduce administrative obstacles and strengthen tax compliance.

According to the General Department of Taxation, synchronising taxpayer data and helping taxpayers complete outstanding procedures will improve tax administration, curb fraudulent practices and foster a fairer and more transparent business environment. — BIZHUB/VNS