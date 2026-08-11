VNX posts over $54 million profit in H1 as trading activity drives earnings

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Stock Exchange (VNX), the parent company of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE) and the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), reported profit after tax of over VNĐ1.4 trillion (US$54 million) in the first six months of 2026, equivalent to nearly VNĐ7.8 billion per day, as stronger market trading activity boosted its core business.

According to the company's latest financial results, VNX generated more than VNĐ2.4 trillion in net revenue during the first six months, up 34 per cent from the same period last year.

Securities trading services remained its primary revenue source, contributing nearly VNĐ2.27 trillion, or around 94 per cent of total revenue.

The remaining revenue came from securities listing services, auctions, member management and other market-related services.

After expenses, VNX posted profit after tax of more than VNĐ1.4 trillion, up 38 per cent year-on-year. Profit growth outpaced revenue growth, reflecting an improvement in the company's operating performance.

For 2026, VNX targets total revenue of approximately VNĐ5.62 trillion and profit after tax of nearly VNĐ3 trillion. Based on its first-half performance, the exchange operator has completed more than 43 per cent of its annual revenue target and nearly 46 per cent of its full-year profit goal.

The stronger financial results came despite continued volatility in the domestic stock market during the first half of the year.

Market liquidity remained robust, with average daily trading value reaching nearly VNĐ29.3 trillion, up about 37.6 per cent from nearly VNĐ21.3 trillion recorded in the same period of 2025.

The expansion of market activity also contributed to the growth of Việt Nam's capital market.

By the end of June, the combined market capitalisation of stocks listed on HoSE, HNX and the UPCoM market exceeded VNĐ10.57 quadrillion, up 6 per cent from the end of 2025. The figure was equivalent to around 82.3 per cent of the country's estimated 2025 gross domestic product.

Investor participation also continued to increase despite market fluctuations. As of the end of July, the Vietnamese stock market had nearly 13.66 million securities trading accounts, with domestic individual investors accounting for 99.5 per cent of the total.

In July alone, the market added more than 227,300 new accounts, of which approximately 226,900 belonged to domestic retail investors, highlighting continued participation from individual investors.

VNX operates with charter capital of VNĐ3 trillion under a single-member limited liability company model wholly owned by the State.

Through HoSE and HNX, the exchange operator manages the country's principal securities trading platforms and provides core infrastructure and services for Việt Nam's capital market. — BIZHUB/VNS