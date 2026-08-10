VN-Index extends rallies on financial, energy stocks,

HÀ NỘI — Indices ended mixed on Monday, with the VN-Index edging higher on strong buying in financial and energy stocks, while a rally in several State-owned enterprises helped offset late-session profit-taking.

On the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index finished up 8.71 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 1,776.77 points.

It spent most of the trading session in positive territory and briefly climbed above the 1,785-point mark before paring gains toward the close.

The market's breadth stayed positive as 245 stocks advanced and 88 declined. Liquidity remained moderate, with matched-order trading reaching more than 732.7 million shares, worth approximately VNĐ17.77 trillion (US$679 million).

The VN30-Index, which tracks 30 biggest stocks on the HoSE, rose 14.09 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 1,925.18 points

Financial stocks remained one of the market's key drivers throughout the session.

Sahabank (SHB) led market liquidity, with more than 78.4 million shares changing hands, while gaining 2.56 per cent.

VIX Securities (VIX) rose 2.57 per cent on trading volume exceeding 40.8 million shares, while Techcombank (TCB) advanced 5.56 per cent, VPBank (VPB) gained 3.4 per cent, SSI Securities (SSI) climbed 2.66 per cent and Saigon - Hanoi Securities (SHS) added 2.56 per cent.

Energy shares continued their recent strength. Petrovietnam Refining and Petrochemical (BSR) gained 2.67 per cent, Petrolimex (PLX) rose 4.31 per cent, PV Drilling (PVD) added 1.11 per cent and Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS) climbed 2.04 per cent.

Infrastructure services emerged as the strongest-performing sector, rising 3.27 per cent.

PV GAS (GAS) hit the daily ceiling price to VNĐ79,800 per share, while PV Power (POW) gained 1.84 per cent, Thu Dau Mot Water (TDM) rose 2.82 per cent and Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corporation (REE) added 1.06 per cent.

One of the session's standout features was the broad rally among State-owned enterprises.

Along with GAS, Vietnam Rubber Group (GVR) and Becamex IDC (BCM) also reached their daily price limits.

Trading activity in GAS and GVR increased sharply compared with recent averages. GAS recorded nearly three million matched shares, almost 2.9 times its average volume over the previous 10 sessions, while GVR traded more than 6.1 million shares, nearly four times its 10-session average.

The rally in State-owned stocks came after Decision No. 40/2026/QĐ-TTg, which took effect on August 5, establishing criteria for classifying State-owned enterprises and companies with State capital as part of the next phase of State capital restructuring.

The decision provides a framework for authorities to formulate restructuring plans, including whether to maintain existing State ownership levels or implement capital restructuring measures depending on individual companies and sectors.

In contrast, the HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) fell 5.76 points, or 1.96 per cent, to 287.68 points.

Foreign investors remained net sellers, offloading VNĐ281.93 billion on the HoSE. — BIZHUB/VNS