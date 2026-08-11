Cà Mau launches $96.4 million wind power project

CÀ MAU — The Cà Mau Provincial People’s Committee, in coordination with Song Lam – Ca Mau Energy Joint Stock Company, held a ceremony to launch the Khánh Bình Tây wind power project in Khánh Hưng Commune on Tuesday.

The project has a capacity of 50MW and covers about 600 hectares of marine and onshore areas, with total investment of approximately VNĐ2.5 trillion (US$96.4 million).

Once completed, the wind farm is expected to generate an average of 144 million kWh of electricity annually.

Phạm Minh Trí, general director of Song Lam – Ca Mau Energy Joint Stock Company, said the company would mobilise resources to move ahead with the next stages and ensure the project stays on schedule, while fulfilling its obligations to the State and local community.

With a long coastline and favourable wind conditions, Cà Mau has significant potential for wind power development. The province has three sides bordering the sea and is also strategically important for national defence and security.

Since the beginning of this year, Cà Mau has broken ground on two wind power projects in the East Sea area and launched another in the West Sea area, with combined investment of more than VNĐ10 trillion.

The province considers clean energy a key driver of economic growth and a major part of its efforts to promote green growth, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen national energy security. — VNS