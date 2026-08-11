Việt Nam–Australia Joint Statement on Economic Resilience Cooperation

CANBERRA — Việt Nam and Australia have issued a Joint Statement on Economic Resilience Cooperation between the two nations.

The following is the full text of the Joint Statement.

JOINT STATEMENT ON ECONOMIC RESILIENCE COOPERATION BETWEEN VIỆT NAM AND AUSTRALIA

1. On the occasion of the visit to Australia by His Excellency Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and State President of Việt Nam, the Leaders of Việt Nam and Australia agreed and committed to deepening cooperation on economic resilience, pursuant to our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

2. Leaders affirmed that economic resilience is foundational to national security and prosperity. It is a key pillar of our shared vision for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific, where sovereignty is respected. In this regard, Leaders reaffirmed the importance of the rules-based multilateral trading system, with a reformed World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core, and that this should continue to serve as the bedrock of our economic prosperity, resilience and security. Accordingly, both sides will work together to deepen our cooperation, including through our Economic Partnership Meeting and Trade Ministers’ Dialogue.

3. This will include sharing information on economic resilience contingencies that affect our national interests and considering measures in response, in accordance with international law and practice and without prejudice to any third party. Both sides also committed to sharing information on foreign investment screening and providing updates on relevant policies.

4. Both sides expressed their concern over policies and practices that disrupt global supply chains or unnecessarily restrict trade. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to promoting a fair, transparent, open and rules – based multilateral trading system.

5. In this regard, the two countries will work together to support transparent, diversified, secure, sustainable, trustworthy, reliable, economically efficient and resilient supply chains in areas such as critical minerals, semiconductors, clean energy, including through our development partnership, joint promotion of investment opportunities and deeper private sector engagement.

6. Recognising the importance of maintaining open, secure and resilient supply chains for energy and food security, both sides affirmed our cooperation will include supporting the flow of essential goods between our two countries, including, grid infrastructure, agricultural and agri-food essentials, and key agricultural inputs such as urea.

7. Collaboration in critical and emerging technologies plays a vital role in strengthening our economic resilience. Accordingly, both sides will identify opportunities to further promote practical cooperation in this area.

8. Both countries will also seek opportunities to enhance collaboration on research security and integrity, recognising the importance of trusted research. They committed to cooperating on the management of risks posed by critical and emerging technologies, while working together to promote opportunities created by emerging technologies.

9. To advance our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific, both sides will work collectively to strengthen regional economic resilience. This will include working through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the upgraded ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand FTA, and with bilateral and multilateral partners.

10. Recognising that the region’s secure connectivity is essential to its growth and prosperity, Leaders agreed to support safe, secure and trustworthy digital ecosystems in the Indo-Pacific region, including artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure such as telecommunications, undersea cables and data centres. — VNA/VNS