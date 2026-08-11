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No Vietnamese casualty in Colombia earthquakes: Embassy

August 11, 2026 - 19:33
On August 10 morning (local time), the embassy contacted the Vietnamese community in Colombia to grasp the situation. As of the same day afternoon, all Vietnamese citizens in the affected areas were reported safe.
Rescue workers at the site of a building that collapsed due to an earthquake in Manizales, Colombia, on August 10, 2026. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela and Colombia has promptly implemented citizen protection measures following a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Choco Province of Colombia on August 10.

The earthquake in Choco, about 313km west of Bogota capital, caused severe damage in Bogota as well as central and western cities including Medellin, Cali, Pereira and Manizales.

On August 10 morning (local time), the embassy contacted the Vietnamese community in Colombia to grasp the situation. As of the same day afternoon, all Vietnamese citizens in the affected areas were reported safe.

The embassy has taken necessary citizen protection measures in line with regulations to ensure their security and safety.

Vietnamese citizens requiring urgent assistance are advised to contact the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ citizen protection hotline at +84 981 848 484 or the embassy’s citizen protection hotline at +58 424 267 4447 for timely support. — VNA/VNS

Vietnamese citizens citizen protection

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