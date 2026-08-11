RMIT University to expand significantly in Việt Nam after government approvals

HÀ NỘI —RMIT University will significantly expand its footprint in Việt Nam, with plans for a new campus in Hà Nội and redevelopment of its Hồ Chí Minh City campus.

The university has received both the Investment Registration Certificate (IRC) for its campus in Hà Nội and the Foreign Branch Campus (FBC) licence for its campus in HCM City, reflecting the important role of international education in developing the talent, research, and innovation capability required to support Việt Nam's science and technology agenda.

The FBC licence is a significant milestone, making RMIT Vietnam the first foreign branch campus to be approved under Việt Nam's landmark higher education reforms, which are supporting the internationalisation of the country's higher education sector, stated a press release issued by the university on Tuesday.

The announcement was made during a visit by the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm to Australia, during which RMIT University Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Alec Cameron commended the leader on his vision and support of Australia-Việt Nam collaboration.

The approvals have been finalised after significant effort from the Vietnamese and Australian governments in championing Australia’s world-class higher education sector and will enable RMIT Vietnam to triple its capacity in Hà Nội by establishing a new campus, expanding its programme offerings to deliver international education to more students for decades to come.

RMIT’s existing campus in HCM City will also be expanded, with new buildings and facilities to enhance the university's teaching, learning and student experience.

“Receiving this approval is a landmark moment for RMIT and for our continued investment in Việt Nam, recognising our significant commitment to the country, spanning more than 25 years,” said RMIT University Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Alec Cameron. “We thank both the Vietnamese and Australian governments for their effort in championing Australia’s world-class higher education sector.”

“Our expanded footprint will strengthen the role of education in advancing the Australia-Việt Nam relationship and support Việt Nam’s next generation of leaders, innovators and professionals,” he said.

RMIT Vietnam Pro Vice-Chancellor and General Director Professor Scott Thompson-Whiteside added: “This approval from the Vietnamese government marks an important step in RMIT’s long-term commitment to Việt Nam and our ambition to continue contributing to the country’s higher education and broader national goals. VNS