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Home Society

Ministry of Health tightens management of traditional medicine

August 11, 2026 - 10:39
Localities will review and propose appropriate mechanisms, policies and solutions to preserve, inherit, promote and develop Vietnamese traditional medicine and safeguard national cultural identity.
The Ministry of Health and concerned agencies strengthen management on traditional medicine to better protect the people’s health. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Trading in medicinal herbs and traditional medicines of unclear origin and provenance, counterfeit and substandard goods as well as violations of regulations on medical practice is still ocurring, posing potential risks to people’s health.

According to the health ministry, to rectify the situation in a timely manner, it has requested localities to focus on resolutely implementing the Party’s and Government’s directives on developing traditional medicine and pharmacy.

Emphasis is on Notification No. 68-TB/VPTW dated May 26 this year of the Party Central Committee on developing Vietnamese traditional medicine.

Localities are to coordinate closely with the health ministry and agencies in the process of formulating the Strategy for Development of Vietnamese Traditional Medicine to 2030, with a vision to 2045.

They should review and propose appropriate mechanisms, policies and solutions to preserve, inherit, promote and develop Vietnamese traditional medicine and safeguard national cultural identity.

The ministry asked provincial and municipal people’s committees to continue directing and seriously implementing the fight against smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeit goods and intellectual property infringement in the health sector, especially issues of origin, provenance and quality of medicinal herbs and traditional medicines.

Local departments of health, together with relevant departments, need to strengthen inspections of compliance with legal regulations on trading in medicinal herbs and traditional medicines.

They must supervise traditional medical examination and treatment by organisations and individuals in their localities; and rectify unregulated trading in medicinal herbs and traditional medicines at tourist sites such as relic areas, temples, pagodas and scenic spots.

Relevant units are to deal strictly with violations, particularly fraudulent activities, illegal practice of traditional medicine and pharmacy, and profiteering at the expense of people’s health.

The health ministry also requested localities to pay attention to building and replicating effective models for preserving, inheriting and developing traditional medicine in association with developing medicinal herb growing areas, developing human resources and improving the quality of traditional medical examination and treatment.

At the same time, promptly honouring and commending collectives and individuals with outstanding and typical achievements in developing traditional medicine. — VNS

 

Vietnamese traditional medicine

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