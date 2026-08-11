Fine arts exhibition showcases 257 works in Gia Lai

GIA LAI — The Regional Fine Arts Exhibition in Gia Lai Province brings together 257 artworks from the south central and Central Highlands, offering diverse perspectives on the life, culture and people of the region.

The works are by 217 artists from five provinces: Gia Lai, Đà Nẵng, Khánh Hòa, Quảng Ngãi and Đắk Lắk. Gia Lai has the largest number of selected entries, with 72 works by 57 artists.

This year’s exhibition marks the first time it has brought together a record number of artworks, and features works in a variety of media, including oil on canvas, lacquer, silk, acrylic, watercolour, woodcut and mixed media.

The works explore a broad range of themes, including history, culture, nature, people and contemporary life, while highlighting achievements in the country’s development.

According to painter Nguyễn Trung Tín, Gia Lai artists are traditionally known for their sculptures.

"The strong showing of paintings at this year’s exhibition marks a notable breakthrough for the province’s fine arts scene," Tín said.

“However, overcoming limitations in technique and artistic expression cannot be achieved through a single exhibition. Gia Lai’s fine arts community needs to regularly organise professional exchanges and structured training programmes to support artists and improve the quality of their work."

Artist Đặng Mậu Tựu, a member of the Việt Nam Fine Arts Association's Arts Council, said young artists are bringing fresh energy to the scene and raising hopes for the development of fine arts in the region.

“In art, freshness is always the most important factor," Tựu said.

"For a work to make an impression, it needs to demonstrate exploration, creativity and a distinctive approach beyond what is familiar."

“Every work has its own strengths and merits, so identifying truly outstanding pieces that offer something new and selecting them for awards requires careful consideration,” he added.

At this year’s exhibition, the organising committee presented one first prize, one second prize, three third prizes and three consolation prizes to outstanding works.

Artists from Gia Lai won one first prize and two third prizes. The exhibition runs until August 15 at Gia Lai Convention Centre, 1 Nguyễn Tất Thành Street. — VNS