Five health steps to help your child start the school year strong

Dr Cynthia Dacanay*

As families prepare for a new school year, shopping lists are often filled with school uniforms, backpacks, stationery and textbooks. Alongside these essentials, however, there is one preparation that deserves just as much attention - your child's health.

The return to school means children are once again spending long hours in classrooms, interacting closely with classmates and teachers, and adjusting to new routines. Taking a few simple health steps before the first day of school can help reduce the risk of illness, minimise disruptions to learning, and give children the best possible start to the academic year.

1. Review your child's vaccination record

Vaccination is one of the most effective ways to protect children against serious infectious diseases. As children return to shared classrooms and playgrounds, ensuring they are up to date with recommended vaccinations helps protect not only them but also the wider school community.

For families who have relocated or received vaccinations at different healthcare providers, the back-to-school period is also a good opportunity to review vaccination records and check whether any doses are due or have been missed.

2. Schedule a routine health check

Before the new school year begins, some schools require students to submit a health certificate or complete a routine medical examination. Even when it is not required, a back-to-school health check is a valuable opportunity to assess a child's overall health and ensure they are ready for the year ahead.

A routine health check may include an assessment of growth and development, vision and hearing screening, and a general physical examination. These assessments can help identify concerns that may otherwise go unnoticed, allowing parents to seek timely advice and support if needed.

For children who are active in sports or extracurricular activities, a health check can also help ensure they are fit to participate safely.

3. Re-establish healthy daily routines

Summer holidays often bring later bedtimes, irregular meal times and increased screen time. Gradually returning to a consistent routine before school starts can make the transition much smoother.

Children benefit from adequate sleep, balanced nutrition, regular physical activity and proper hydration. These simple habits support concentration, strengthen the immune system, and provide the energy children need throughout the school day. They also help children adapt more easily to the demands of a new school routine.

4. Reinforce good hygiene habits

Schools are environments where viruses and bacteria can spread quickly. Simple hygiene practices remain one of the easiest and most effective ways to reduce the risk of common illnesses.

Parents can encourage children to wash their hands regularly, cover coughs and sneezes, avoid sharing personal items such as water bottles or utensils and tell a teacher or parent if they begin feeling unwell during the school day.

Developing these habits early helps protect both individual children and those around them.

5. Be prepared for common back-to-school illnesses

The start of a new school year often coincides with an increase in common childhood illnesses such as seasonal influenza, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis and respiratory infections. Parents should be aware of the early signs of common childhood illnesses and seek medical advice if symptoms persist or worsen. Early attention not only supports a quicker recovery but also helps reduce the spread of illness within schools.

A healthy start for a successful school year

Preparing children for school goes beyond books and uniforms. Reviewing vaccinations, scheduling a routine health check, building healthy daily habits, and encouraging good hygiene can all contribute to a healthier and more successful school year.

A little preparation before the first school bell rings can go a long way in helping children stay healthy, confident, and ready to learn throughout the year. — Family Medical Practice

*Dr Cynthia Dacanay is a General Paediatrician with over 20 years of clinical experience in the Philippines and Việt Nam. She specialises in the diagnosis and management of common childhood illnesses and preventive paediatric care, providing comprehensive healthcare for children from infancy through adolescence.

FMP Healthcare Group operates medical centres in major cities including HCM City, Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng, offering consultations with international doctors, check-up centres and emergency ambulance services.

Visit FMP Hà Nội 24/7 at 298I Kim Mã Street, Ngọc Hà Ward.