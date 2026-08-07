Hà Nội eyes semi-wildlife park to expand conservation efforts

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is considering the development of a semi-wildlife park on the outskirts of the capital as part of a long-term strategy to expand wildlife rescue, conservation and research while enhancing the city's green and educational spaces.

The proposal was announced on Wednesday during the 50th anniversary celebration of Hà Nội Zoo (August 6, 1976 – August 6, 2026).

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee Trương Việt Dũng said the zoo traces its origins to the city's Botanical Garden before its animal collection was relocated to Thủ Lệ Park in 1976, marking the beginning of its modern development.

Over the past five decades, the zoo has grown from housing around 300 animals representing nearly 30 species to caring for almost 600 animals, including a number of rare and endangered species.

Alongside animal care, the zoo has expanded its role to include conservation breeding, scientific research, environmental education, landscape management and recreational services for residents and visitors.

Dũng described Hà Nội Zoo as more than a popular leisure destination, saying it has become part of the childhood memories of generations of Hanoians.

Preserving and developing the zoo, he said, is not simply about caring for animals or operating a public park, but also about safeguarding the capital's urban heritage and passing on a meaningful green space to future generations.

Located in the heart of Hà Nội, the zoo benefits from mature trees, lakes and a long history that continues to attract both residents and tourists. However, after decades of operation, parts of its infrastructure, animal enclosures and visitor facilities have deteriorated, while some habitats no longer meet evolving standards for animal welfare.

The city has asked Hà Nội Zoo Company to work closely with the Department of Construction, the municipal Civil Works Construction Investment Project Management Board and relevant agencies to complete planning procedures for a comprehensive renovation and upgrading project.

The redevelopment is expected to strike a balance between modernisation and the preservation of the zoo's established landscape, including its mature trees, water features and places that hold sentimental value for local residents.

Authorities envision a more welcoming, educational and environmentally friendly zoo, where each exhibit tells a broader story about biodiversity, ecosystems and humanity's responsibility to protect nature.

The city also called for stronger partnerships with schools, research institutes, conservation organisations and reputable zoos, alongside wider adoption of science, technology and digital solutions to improve management, operations and visitor services.

Officials said these efforts would enable children to gain a deeper understanding of wildlife and environmental protection through engaging and interactive learning experiences, supporting the city's broader efforts to deliver higher-quality public services, promote innovation and develop modern cultural institutions centred on the needs of residents and visitors alike.

Looking beyond the Thủ Lệ site, Dũng proposed studying the feasibility of establishing a semi-wildlife park in the suburban area.

The new facility would complement Hà Nội Zoo by providing larger, more natural habitats for species requiring greater space for rescue, breeding, research and conservation. It could also become a new destination for ecological tourism and environmental education.

Under the proposal, Hà Nội Zoo at Thủ Lệ Park would continue to serve as the capital's urban zoo while being transformed into a greener, more modern cultural and recreational space that preserves its historical identity.

In response to the city's directions, Lê Sĩ Dũng, Chairman of the Members' Council of Hà Nội Zoo Company, said the zoo would make these priorities central to its development strategy in the years ahead. — VNS