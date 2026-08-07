Việt Nam to host 73rd Miss World as pageant marks 75th anniversary

HÀ NỘI — More than 120 contestants from around the globe will gather in Việt Nam from August 8 to September 6 for the Miss World 2026, marking the first time the Southeast Asian country has hosted the prestigious international beauty pageant.

This will be the 73rd edition of the pageant, which celebrates the 75th anniversary of its founding (the event was cancelled in 2020 and postponed in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

According to the official schedule, contestants will travel across Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng and Nha Trang during one of the longest editions in Miss World history. Throughout the month-long competition, they will take part in cultural activities, community programmes and local tours, showcasing Việt Nam's destinations to audiences worldwide through the pageant's international media coverage.

"Hosting Miss World will help promote Việt Nam's image, culture, people and tourism to the international community," said Phạm Kim Dung, a representative of the contest organisers.

"The final, scheduled for September 5 in Nha Trang, will be broadcast to audiences in numerous countries. We hope the international coverage will give global viewers greater exposure to Việt Nam's destinations, cultural life and ability to host large international events."

On August 8, the pageant will begin in Quảng Ninh to officially launch the competition, introducing this year's contestants and highlights of the 75th edition of Miss World.

Activities will continue in Quảng Ninh until August 12.

During the Hải Phòng leg, contestants will compete in several fast-track events, beginning with the Talent Audition on August 16, followed by Chef Beauty on August 17, the 16th Vietnam Beauty Fashion Fest on August 18 and the Sport Challenge on August 19.

In addition as judging events, these activities will provide contestants with opportunities to engage with local communities and experience Vietnamese culture and daily life.

The pageant will then move to its final stage in Nha Trang, running from August 20 to September 6, where several of the competition's most significant events will take place.

On August 22, contestants will take part in the Head-to-Head Challenge, where they will present their community projects, share their personal stories and demonstrate their communication skills before the judging panel.

The Talent Show, featuring contestants who advance from the audition round, will take place on August 23. This will be followed by closed-door interviews on August 30, where judges will assess each contestant's knowledge, critical thinking, communication skills and overall suitability for the Miss World title.

Organisers will hold three parallel events: a Vietnamese flag-raising ceremony, a tribute programme honouring Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and a charity gala.

According to the organisers, the events are intended to highlight the host country's cultural and historical values while reflecting the spirit of Beauty With a Purpose, Miss World's long-running charitable initiative that has remained central to the pageant for decades.

The Dances of the World competition is scheduled for September 2, offering contestants the opportunity to showcase their countries' traditional costumes, music and cultural dances.

The Miss World grand final is expected to take place in Nha Trang on September 5, where a new titleholder will be crowned to succeed reigning Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri.

Lê Nguyễn Bảo Ngọc, 25, has been selected to represent Việt Nam at the 73rd Miss World competition. Standing 1.86 metres tall, the Cần Thơ native was crowned Miss Intercontinental 2022.

Founded in 1951, Miss World combines traditional pageant competitions with Beauty With a Purpose, an initiative that encourages contestants to develop community projects with lasting social impact. — VNS