Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

More than swimming

August 07, 2026 - 15:43
A free swimming club in Hà Nội has spent 15 years teaching children not only how to swim, but also how to survive in the water. Its community-driven model has been paralleled with a national drowning prevention programme that is helping save young lives across Việt Nam.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom