Việt Nam, Australia to further strenthern cooperation

SYDNEY — Official websites of the Australian Government and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday carried messages warmly welcoming the upcoming state visit to Australia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm from August 9-12.

The messages posted on Australian Government media platforms highlighted Australia and Việt Nam as close regional partners with a long-standing friendship. This will be General Secretary and President Lâm’s first visit to Australia since being appointed as President in April and it is also the first in-person meeting between the two leaders.

A notice on the Australian Prime Minister’s official website confirmed that Albanese will host an official welcome ceremony and hold talks with the Vietnamese leader.

Highlighting the significance of the visit, Albanese said he looked forward to welcoming General Secretary and President Lâm to Australia and discussing ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

"I look forward to welcoming General Secretary and President Tô Lâm to Australia and discussing how we can strengthen cooperation between our two nations." “The Việt Nam-Australia relationship is grounded in deep strategic trust, mutual interests and a shared ambition for the future of our region,” he wrote.

Alongside the welcome message, the Australian Government’s website reviewed major achievements in bilateral ties since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1973. Australia is now one of Việt Nam’s leading trading partners. The two countries have developed close and comprehensive cooperation across key areas, including defence and security, economy and trade, digital transformation, climate change response and coordination at multilateral forums.

Following the official announcement of the visit, major Australian newswires and international news organisations, including Reuters, The Canberra Times, the Australian Associated Press (AAP) and The Wellington Times, also reported on the upcoming trip and Albanese’s welcoming remarks. — VNA/VNS