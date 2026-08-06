Bùi Hui Grassland Festival 2026 offers activities to visitors

QUẢNG NGÃI — Visitors will have chance to hunt clouds, trek the mountain, discover indigenous culture and enjoy local cuisine at the Bùi Hui Grassland Festival 2026 in Quảng Ngãi Province.

The People's Committee of the Đặng Thùy Trâm Commune said the August 7-9 event themed 'Touch the Cloud – Touch the Memory – Touch the Future' would be organised in a harmony of nature, culture and history aiming to promote tourism of a mountainous region rich in cultural identity.

Among the highlights are a music and art event Touch the Cloud; an artistic kite flying performance; a fashion show featuring beauties of the Miss Identity Tourism Việt Nam 2026 contest; spaces for culture, cuisine and campfires, along with showrooms for OCOP and local agricultural products and creative works.

Visitors also have the opportunity to go cloud-hunting, watch the sunrise, explore the cultural identity of the Hrê ethnic minority people, and interact with the local community.

A trekking route for nature discovery will be introduced to the public. Visitors could start their journey on the grassland, head into the forest, take in the natural surroundings, pause at scenic viewpoints, and learn about the cultural world of the Hre people.

From there, Bùi Hui could be woven into the region's ethnic cultural heritage, its highland villages, and the revolutionary history of the Ba Tơ Safety Zone.

The new tourism product has been developed to link the protection of forest resources, the preservation of local cultural identity, and the development of green, sustainable tourism.

According to organisers, Touch the Cloud – Touch the Memory – Touch the Future is an overarching theme connecting the pristine beauty of Bùi Hui Grassland with the historical legacy of the Hero of the People's Armed Forces, martyr and physician Đặng Thùy Trâm.

It also reflects the aspiration to develop green, sustainable tourism rooted in nature and indigenous culture, promote the image of Bùi Hui to tourists and create livelihoods for local residents.

Bùi Hui is about 700m above the sea level. The huge steppe offers a cool climate, sweeping grasslands set against mountains and forest, and views of cloud-draped peaks, sunrises, and sunsets. — VNS