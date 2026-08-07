Hồng Thái invites visitors to enjoy pear harvest festival

TUYÊN QUANG — Just months after its breathtaking pear blossom season, Hồng Thái Commune in Tuyên Quang Province is inviting visitors back to celebrate the bountiful pear harvest, which officially begins on August 8.

The contest to pick pears is a major highlight of the Hồng Thái Autumn Festival on August 7-9, aiming to showcase the area's distinctive agricultural products, honour the fruits of residents' labour and link production activities with local tourism development.

At the pear-picking competition, teams will vie with one another to see who can gather the most fruit from the orchards. The event offers locals and tourists the opportunity to learn about the cultivation and harvesting processes of this signature highland crop, while also allowing them to experience the atmosphere of the autumn season.

Visitors can also pick pears outside of the contest, explore the centuries-old pear orchards and discover the stunning highland landscapes of Hồng Thái. These activities help strengthen the link between agricultural production, local products and immersive tourism experiences.

During the three-day festival, there will be a plethora of other events, such as music and art performances and cultural activities that showcase the unique ethnic groups in the area. Other highlights include then and páo dung folk singing contests, traditional dances and ethnic costume displays.

Hồng Thái's pears have become a renowned agricultural product of Tuyên Quang over the past several years. Communal leaders said activities centred around the harvest season would help boost product recognition, expand sales opportunities and increase economic value for pear growers.

Meanwhile, it also helps support the area's famous pear blossom season, which attracts crowds of tourists every year.

This year's Pear Blossom Festival was held from February 2 to March 10, making Hồng Thái an appealing spring spot for visitors from all corners of the globe.

Spring is considered the most beautiful time of the year in the commune, when pear blossoms cloak the mountains and forests in a blanket of snow-white blooms, transporting visitors into a fairy tale world set against the backdrop of the vast wilderness.

The blossom festival featured a diverse array of cultural and tourism activities. Visitors participated in a culinary showcase, savouring specialties such as five-colored sticky rice, kitchen-smoked meat and traditional cakes, while enjoying Shan Tuyết tea in the cool spring air.

They also took stunning photos in the ancient pear orchards and along the longest pear blossom route in Việt Nam. — VNS