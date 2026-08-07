Vietnamese turtle specialist passes away, aged 86

HÀ NỘI — Associate Professor Dr Hà Đình Đức, the renowned biologist who spent years studying the last Hoàn Kiếm turtle, has died at the age of 86.

According to his family, he passed away peacefully at 4:45am on August 7.

In a message posted on social media, his son, Hà Đình Long, wrote: "My father passed away peacefully beside his loved ones at 4:45 this morning, August 7. He lived a simple yet meaningful life."

Born in 1940 in what is now Xuân Hồng Commune, Thanh Hóa Province, Đức was among the first students of the Biology Faculty at the former Hà Nội General University, now the VNU University of Science. After graduating, he remained at the university as a lecturer and researcher until his retirement in 2005.

During more than four decades of scientific work, he participated in numerous research projects on zoology and biodiversity, collaborating with both Vietnamese and international scientists to study rare species, including the kouprey (Bos sauveli) and various primates in Việt Nam. His work helped strengthen the scientific foundation for wildlife conservation in the country.

However, he was best known for his lifelong dedication to studying the Hoàn Kiếm turtle, a journey that began in 1991 after he unexpectedly spotted a giant turtle surfacing in Hoàn Kiếm Lake while walking along Hàng Khay Street.

Over the following decades, he painstakingly observed, photographed and documented the turtle's behaviour, habitat and history. His research produced valuable scientific data on the critically endangered species while raising public awareness of the need to protect it.

Beyond his scientific research, the scientist was an outspoken advocate for the protection of Hoàn Kiếm Lake's ecosystem. He repeatedly warned of threats posed by water pollution, habitat degradation and rapid urbanisation.

He completed six state-level research projects on Hoàn Kiếm Lake, published hundreds of articles on the lake's turtle and built an extensive archive containing thousands of photographs of the iconic animal. For many years, he was the leading authority sought by both domestic and international media whenever the legendary Hoàn Kiếm turtle was in the spotlight.

Deeply committed to preserving Hà Nội's cultural and historical heritage, Đức also proposed a number of initiatives to safeguard the capital's historic landmarks and promote public appreciation of Thăng Long–Hà Nội's rich legacy.

In recognition of his contributions, he was awarded the title of Meritorious Teacher in 2010 and was named one of Hà Nội's Outstanding Citizens in 2012.

Đức and a team of scientists were honoured with the Work – For the Love of Hà Nội award under the Bùi Xuân Phái – For the Love of Hà Nội Awards, in recognition of their timely, scientifically grounded and effective efforts to rescue and care for the Hoàn Kiếm turtle, regarded as the capital's "living sacred symbol".

He was also recognised by the Vietnam Records Organisation for authoring the largest number of research works and articles on the Hoàn Kiếm turtle. — VNS