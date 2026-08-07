Parliamentary cooperation forms key pillar of Việt Nam–Thailand ties: top leader

HÀ NỘI — Parliamentary cooperation is a key pillar of Việt Nam–Thailand relations, helping strengthen political trust and effectively implement the agreements reached by the two countries' high-ranking leaders, Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm said while receiving President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Sophon Zaram in Hà Nội on Friday.

Welcoming the strides in bilateral relations across all fields, the top Vietnamese leader emphasised the role of the Thai legislature in that progress.

He called on the two sides to further consolidate political trust through regular mutual visits and contacts at high level and all levels. He also urged the effective implementation of the action plan for the Việt Nam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for 2026–31 and expressed his hope to welcome the King and Queen of Thailand on a visit to Việt Nam soon.

The top legislator of Thailand conveyed greetings and best wishes from King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and other Thai leaders to his host and high-ranking leaders of Việt Nam.

He congratulated Việt Nam on its remarkable development achievements and praised the country's growing role and standing in the region and the wider world. He also expressed Thailand's interest in learning from Việt Nam's experience in streamlining the organisational apparatus.

National Assembly President Sophon Zaram affirmed that Thailand always attaches great importance to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Việt Nam, noting the two countries share a solid foundation of friendship, many common strategic interests and significant potential for cooperation.

He said the elevation of bilateral ties has ushered in a new phase in their relations and voiced his wish to further expand all-round cooperation, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, education and tourism.

Commending the close cooperation between the two legislatures in recent years, the visiting leader stated that the Thai National Assembly will continue to work closely with Việt Nam's National Assembly to strengthen cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral aspects, while boosting the sharing of experience in legislation, supervision and decision-making on major national issues.

Both host and guest agreed to step up defence and security cooperation, strengthen coordination in combating transnational crime, and soon translate the "Three Connects" strategy into concrete action.

They also agreed to effectively implement joint programmes and projects to enhance connectivity between the two economies, promote balanced and sustainable bilateral trade, and work towards a trade turnover of US$25 billion, with the longer-term goal of $50 billion as in line with the common understanding reached by the two countries' leaders.

The Thai parliamentary leader thanked Việt Nam for its support and favourable conditions for Thai businesses investing and operating in the country.

The two sides agreed to continue creating favourable conditions and encouraging businesses from each country to expand their investments in the other.

Sharing his guest’s view on the important bridging role played by the Vietnamese community in Thailand, Party General Secretary and President Lâm called on the Thai legislature and relevant authorities to continue to support the community, enabling them to enjoy stable lives and make further contributions to the friendship between the two peoples.

He also suggested further promoting ties between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and Thailand's Bhumjaithai Party, thereby broadening the foundation for stable bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders agreed that their countries will maintain close coordination within regional and international cooperation mechanisms, particularly ASEAN, the Mekong subregional frameworks and the United Nations, for the benefit of the two peoples and to contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region. — VNA/VNS