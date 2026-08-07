33rd Diplomatic Conference wraps up in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The 33rd Diplomatic Conference, themed “Promoting the pioneering role and fulfilling the crucial and regular task of Việt Nam's external affairs in the new era,” concluded in Hà Nội on Friday afternoon under the chair of Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung.

The conference was the first to be held after the 14th National Party Congress identified foreign affairs and international integration as a "crucial and regular task", and the country entered the period of transforming its development model following the third plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee, which called for stronger external engagement across all areas.

Against this backdrop, foreign relations are no longer viewed simply as relations with the outside world but as an integral component of national comprehensive strength and a responsibility shared by the entire Party, people, armed forces and political system.

Through 20 sessions featuring nearly 250 speeches and thousands of constructive and responsible contributions from leaders of ministries, sectors, localities and businesses, the conference reached a broad consensus on the global and regional landscape and identified opportunities and challenges facing the country in the new development stage. Participants also clarified three key issues of properly understanding development orientations and tasks associated with the country's two centenary goals; correctly understanding the position and mission of foreign affairs and international integration; and correctly understanding and fully grasping the Party's and the State's guiding principles and major orientations for foreign affairs in the new period.

In his closing remarks, Trung expressed his sincere gratitude for the close attention and guidance of Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, and other Party and State leaders. He also thanked ministries, sectors, localities, businesses and all delegates for their close coordination and valuable contributions to the success of the conference.

The conference adopted its resolution and action programme, demonstrating the sector's strong determination to successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and other Party directives on national development and external relations in the new era. — VNA/VNS