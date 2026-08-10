Blind woman creates livelihoods for vulnerable people

HƯNG YÊN Once deeply self-conscious after losing her signt in one eye at a young age, a woman in Hưng Yên Province overcame adversity to help people with disabilities in difficult situations.

For more than 20 years, Bùi Thị Hà has persistently sought resources, supporting livelihoods and spreading a positive outlook on life to help many disadvantaged people confidently build stable lives.

Hà used to have bright eyes, but an accident when she was six years old completely changed her life. One eye was permanently damaged, while the other has vision measured at around four out of 10.

As a little girl, her world became blurry. But the most painful experiences came from discriminatory glances and hurtful words from those around her.

Once, a friend looked straight at her face and called her a “one-eyed girl”. For Hà, these words were like a knife to her heart, making her withdraw from others for many years.

Hà let her long hair cover half of her face, avoided communication and lived in the shadow of self-consciousness.

After years of living in isolation, she eventually realised that if she continued to run away, her life would forever be confined within the darkness she herself had created.

She began to step out, participate in social activities and meet people in similar situations.

It was from these experiences that she understood that disability does not define a person – rather, how they confront it determines their worth.

Since then, she has actively participated in volunteer work to help vulnerable people in the province.

After 20 years of volunteer work, Hà is now the chair of the Disabled Youth Club and vice chair of the Disabled Women's Club of Hưng Yên Province.

More impressive than her record of helping people with disabilities is the way she goes about it.

She did not choose a path of providing short-term support, but instead pursued ways to improve livelihoods.

Instead of simply providing material or financial assistance, Hà connects with businesses, organises training classes, and finds suitable career paths based on each person's circumstances.

Nguyễn Thị Hiền in Minh Thọ Commune is one of many people Hà has helped.

After earning a living by repairing clothes at home with an unstable income and limited mobility, Hiền's life was almost at a standstill.

Hà encouraged Hiền to change careers and train in pharmacy.

Now, Hiền has a small pharmacy at home, a more stable income and, most importantly, she can stand on her own two feet.

At the same time, Hà has also quietly created a free reading space in her own home, which has operated since 2021.

A small corner of her house in the countryside has become a place where children come to read, borrow books and expand their knowledge free of charge.

She is also an accomplished athlete. Although few people might think a blind person can compete in athletics, Hà competed on the 100m track at a sports tournament for disabled athletes and won a gold medal.

It was that medal that led to her meeting fellow athlete Thanh Vũ, through the programme 'Continue love' on VTV1.

The two women had taken different journeys, but they shared one thing in common: perseverance.

Thanh Vũ said that what moved her was not only Hà's achievements but also the way she overcame her own limits to live for something greater than herself.

Above all, Hà's greatest source of strength has been her family, especially her daughter, who has always looked up to her with pride. Her mother's journeys and community work are not acts of sacrifice, but powerful lessons in compassion and resilience, she said.

"My mum does not just take care of our family – she also helps people who are less fortunate. I am very proud of her," she added.

Hà's 20-year journey conveys a simple yet powerful truth: adversity may take away the light in one's eyes, but it cannot extinguish the light of a resilient and compassionate heart.

Her project may not generate profits or attract investors, but every day it creates something far more valuable: opportunities, livelihoods and hope for people in vulnerable circumstances. VNS