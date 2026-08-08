Six Nigerians fined, deported for overstaying in Việt Nam

KHÁNH HÒA — Six Nigerian nationals have been fined VNĐ35 million (over US$1,300) each for overstaying their permitted period of temporary residence in Việt Nam by more than one year, according to the immigration authorities under the Khánh Hòa Provincial Police.

Administrative penalty decisions had been issued against the six men under Government Decree No. 282/2025/NĐ-CP, dated December 15, 2025, according to the immigration authorities.

After completing their administrative penalties, all six will be deported from Việt Nam.

The case came to light during an unannounced administrative inspection conducted by a joint task force from the Ministry of Public Security's Immigration Department and the Khánh Hòa Provincial Police's immigration division.

The inspection covered two accommodation establishments in Nha Trang Ward and Bắc Nha Trang Ward.

Authorities found that the six Nigerian nationals had entered Việt Nam in 2024 and had subsequently overstayed their permitted residence periods by more than one year.

The two accommodation establishments were also fined a combined VNĐ61.5 million (about $2,300) for violations including failing to declare the temporary residence of foreign nationals and allowing foreigners without lawful residence status in Việt Nam to stay at their premises.

The Khánh Hòa Provincial Police urged accommodation providers to strictly comply with regulations requiring them to declare the temporary residence of foreign nationals.

Authorities warned that establishments that assist, conceal or deliberately fail to report cases involving foreigners who overstay or enter Việt Nam illegally could face administrative or criminal penalties, depending on the seriousness of the violation.

Foreign nationals in Việt Nam were also advised to regularly check the validity of their visas and temporary residence cards and strictly comply with Vietnamese regulations on immigration and public security.

Immigration authorities urged members of the public to promptly report suspected cases involving foreigners, including suspicious or unlawful activities and failures to declare temporary residence or overstaying.

Reports can be made to the nearest commune or ward police office, or to the immigration division of the Khánh Hòa Provincial Police at No 4 Lý Tự Trọng Street, Nha Trang Ward. — VNS