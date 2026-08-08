Two drivers face prosecution after foreign national killed in expressway crash

HÀ NỘI — The People's Procuracy of the southern province Đồng Tháp has indicted two drivers for violating road traffic regulations in connection with a crash that killed a foreign national on the Trung Lương–Mỹ Thuận Expressway more than two years ago.

The defendants are Nguyễn Hoàng Tuấn, 32, from Vĩnh Long Province, and Võ Duy Khánh, 53, from HCM City, according to an indictment issued on Saturday.

According to the indictment, at about 2:45am on April 22, 2024, Tuấn parked his truck on the expressway's emergency stopping lane to sleep after using drugs.

The truck encroached on part of the lane used by moving vehicles. Tuấn did not place warning signs in front of or behind the vehicle, despite the obstruction he caused.

About 15 minutes later, Khánh was driving a car carrying L.M.Q., a 55-year-old foreign national, from HCM City towards Mỹ Thuận.

Upon reaching the location, Khánh failed to observe the road conditions in time and crashed into the rear of Tuấn's improperly parked truck.

The car then veered into the left lane and collided with another passenger vehicle driven by a 38-year-old man identified as K.G.

Q. was thrown from the car and died at the scene, while Khánh was injured and trapped in the car.

All the vehicles involved in the crash were heavily damaged. Total property damage was estimated at more than VNĐ734 million (approx. US$28,000, current exchange rate).

The body of Q. was later found on the expressway, prompting members of the public to notify the No. 7 Highway Patrol and Traffic Control Team under the Traffic Police Department.

Prosecutors said the conduct of both defendants was very serious, directly affecting public road safety and resulting in property damage and the death of Q.

They were therefore required to face criminal responsibility for their actions, according to the indictment. — VNS