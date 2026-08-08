Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Two drivers face prosecution after foreign national killed in expressway crash

August 08, 2026 - 21:47
Vietnamese prosecutors have indicted two drivers over a crash on the Trung Lương–Mỹ Thuận Expressway that killed a foreign national after his car struck a truck stopped improperly on the emergency lane two years ago.
The incident site on Trung Lương-Mỹ Thuận Expressway in southern Việt Nam on April 22, 2024.

HÀ NỘI — The People's Procuracy of the southern province Đồng Tháp has indicted two drivers for violating road traffic regulations in connection with a crash that killed a foreign national on the Trung Lương–Mỹ Thuận Expressway more than two years ago.

The defendants are Nguyễn Hoàng Tuấn, 32, from Vĩnh Long Province, and Võ Duy Khánh, 53, from HCM City, according to an indictment issued on Saturday.

According to the indictment, at about 2:45am on April 22, 2024, Tuấn parked his truck on the expressway's emergency stopping lane to sleep after using drugs.

The truck encroached on part of the lane used by moving vehicles. Tuấn did not place warning signs in front of or behind the vehicle, despite the obstruction he caused.

About 15 minutes later, Khánh was driving a car carrying L.M.Q., a 55-year-old foreign national, from HCM City towards Mỹ Thuận.

Upon reaching the location, Khánh failed to observe the road conditions in time and crashed into the rear of Tuấn's improperly parked truck.

The car then veered into the left lane and collided with another passenger vehicle driven by a 38-year-old man identified as K.G.

Q. was thrown from the car and died at the scene, while Khánh was injured and trapped in the car.

All the vehicles involved in the crash were heavily damaged. Total property damage was estimated at more than VNĐ734 million (approx. US$28,000, current exchange rate).

The body of Q. was later found on the expressway, prompting members of the public to notify the No. 7 Highway Patrol and Traffic Control Team under the Traffic Police Department.

Prosecutors said the conduct of both defendants was very serious, directly affecting public road safety and resulting in property damage and the death of Q.

They were therefore required to face criminal responsibility for their actions, according to the indictment. — VNS

traffic safety traffic accident

see also

More on this story

Society

Building trust, building peace

From building roads and repairing schools to delivering humanitarian aid, Việt Nam's blue beret engineers have left a lasting mark in Abyei. Through compassion, professionalism and dedication, they are improving lives and strengthening communities while representing Việt Nam in United Nations peacekeeping operations.
Society

More than swimming

A free swimming club in Hà Nội has spent 15 years teaching children not only how to swim, but also how to survive in the water. Its community-driven model has been paralleled with a national drowning prevention programme that is helping save young lives across Việt Nam.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom