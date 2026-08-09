More than 40 youth initiatives showcased at International Youth Day 2026

HÀ NỘI — The International Youth Day 2026 was held on Sunday morning in Hà Nội under the theme 'Diverse contexts, common aspiration'.

The event, organised by the Youth Advisory Group to the UN Country Team Việt Nam, brought together 44 youth groups, social enterprises, educational institutions and UN-supported programmes.

Exhibition stands and interactive activities showcased solutions to a number of general issues created and led by young people.

International Youth Day is observed annually on August 12 to recognise young people’s contributions to social progress and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The theme reflects the differences in living conditions, opportunities and challenges faced by young people in different communities, while recognising their shared aspirations for education, employment, participation, dignity and a sustainable future.

Speaking at the event, Pauline Tamesis, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Việt Nam, said that young people were not waiting for the future, they were directly shaping.

The initiatives presented showed that solutions do not exist merely on paper, but were being developed by young people themselves through concrete action.

She said that the United Nations was committed to standing alongside young people as active partners, amplifying the inspiration they generate and building an inclusive, equitable and sustainable future for all.

In Việt Nam, young people are an important force, accounting for approximately 21 per cent of the population and contributing in areas including education, health, climate action, technology, entrepreneurship, culture and community development.

The event is one of a number of UN efforts to expand public access, connect resources and amplify the impact of youth-led initiatives.

The initiatives presented this year demonstrate how young people are turning everyday concerns into concrete action. Many groups are developing green employment models, social enterprises and livelihoods linked to handicrafts, local agricultural products and community-based tourism.

Some initiatives use digital technology and artificial intelligence to expand access to learning, provide career guidance, and improve access to history and heritage.

Climate and the environment were prominent themes at the event, with activities focusing on recycling, waste sorting, urban green spaces, climate-change adaptation and environmental communications carried out by children and young people.

The event also introduced various models aimed at promoting the participation of groups with limited access to markets and public platforms.

These included recycled products made together with young people with intellectual disabilities and autistic people; vocational training and employment models for people with disabilities; and initiatives developed by young people in mountainous areas to preserve traditional occupations and create local livelihoods.

Quỳnh Trang, from a youth group called 'Mạch', enthusiastically shared her joy at taking part in the event with her group and having the opportunity to introduce its initiative to the public.

She said the event provided a newly established youth group with an important platform to promote its initiative, while also enabling it to receive attention, encouragement and valuable feedback and comments from the community.

Quỳnh Trang added that, at International Youth Day 2026, 'Mạch' hoped to introduce its initiative on the journey of learning about and understanding national cultural identity.

The group creates products and programmes to spread love, empathy and understanding of Việt Nam’s cultural and traditional heritage among other young people. — VNS