Tourist sits near railway track in Hà Nội, phone knocked away by train

HÀ NỘI — The police has given initial information relating to a video clip showing a girl sitting at the popular railway cafe area in Hà Nội, whose mobile phone was suddenly knocked off by an incoming train.

The Road Traffic Police Team No. 4, under the Traffic Police Division of Hà Nội Police, on Monday said that immediately after receiving reports on social media, the unit dispatched officers to verify the incident.

They confirmed that the clip was filmed in the Nhà Dầu residential zone in Văn Miếu–Quốc Tử Giám Ward.

The verification showed that at around midday last Friday, a female tourist (in red circle in the clip) came to the site to visit along with her group.

While she was sitting close to the tracks using her phone, a train passed and a collision occurred.

The tourist in the clip was not injured and left the scene without reporting it to the authorities.

Also according to the traffic police, in the first 10 days of this month, units responsible for this area recorded no railway accidents.

The ‘train-track café street’, stretching from the Giải Phóng area to Khâm Thiên, has around 60 households operating cafés and food and drink services. For many years, the place has become a tourist attraction drawing visitors – especially foreigners – who are fascinated by the train travelling so close to residential areas.

This is also an area where numerous urban order violations have arisen, notably the encroachment on the railway traffic safety corridor for business purposes, large gatherings of people, and potential risks to traffic safety.

Recently, the Traffic Police Team No. 4 and the local ward police have regularly organised legal communication campaigns on railway traffic order and safety for households operating café shops in this area.

According to statistics from the Hà Nội Traffic Police, functional forces used to deal with more than 350 cases of violations of railway traffic order and safety in three months. Of these, around 270 vehicles committed violations by stopping or parking within the railway safety corridor. — VNS