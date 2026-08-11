Việt Nam–Spain Friendship Association looks to strengthen people-to-people ties

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam–Spain Friendship Association will step up people-to-people diplomacy to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries, as highlighted at its fourth National Congress for the 2026–31 term in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Addressing the congress, Nguyễn Đức Lợi, President of the Việt Nam–Spain Friendship Association for the 2021–26 term, said Việt Nam–Spain relations have continued to develop positively across various fields, with political ties increasingly strengthened and cooperation in trade, education, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

The two countries are preparing to organise activities to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027, creating opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation. In this context, people-to-people diplomacy remains an important channel for enhancing mutual understanding and consolidating the social foundation of bilateral relations, Lợi said.

Lợi shared that the association’s work last term thrived thanks to favourable conditions, like guidance from the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), backing from the Spanish Embassy in Việt Nam and other partners, plus the dedication of its executive board and members. He expressed his confidence that, under the spirit of “Solidarity - Friendship - Cooperation - Development,” delegates will take an active, responsible role in the congress, helping make it a success.

Delegates reviewed the association’s performance during the 2021–26 term, identified shortcomings and areas requiring further innovation, and set orientations, goals, and tasks for the new term. The congress also adopted key documents and amended the association’s statutes.

It elected a 22-member executive board for the 2026–31 term, with Lợi, who is also a former member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, former General Director of the Vietnam News Agency, and Standing Vice President of the Việt Nam Journalists Association, re-elected as President of the VSFA for the 2026–31 tenure.

Congratulating the congress, VUFO Vice President Nguyễn Ngọc Hùng urged the association to further enhance its role in promoting friendship between the two nations' people. He called for stronger use of digital technology, modern communications, and social media to promote Việt Nam's image, improve the effectiveness of external information activities, and encourage greater participation, particularly among young people, in friendship activities.

He also stressed the need to turn bilateral cooperation frameworks at the national level into practical connections among localities, schools, businesses, social organisations, and people of the two countries, bringing the bilateral relationship closer to their communities.

Spanish Ambassador to Việt Nam Carmen Cano de Lasala affirmed that Spain values Việt Nam as a dynamic and potential country and seeks to strengthen bilateral relations with the Southeast Asian nation.

The congress provided an important opportunity to promote ties between agencies and organisations from the two countries, including cooperation between the Spanish Embassy in Việt Nam and the VSFA in organising joint activities, she said.

Lợi, for his part, pledged that the association would continue renewing its activities to serve as a bridge of friendship, cooperation, and connectivity between the people of Việt Nam and Spain. — VNA/VNS