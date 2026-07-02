How foreign nationals may be sanctioned for destroying property in Việt Nam

This Q&A provides an overview of how foreign nationals who destroy or damage property in Việt Nam may be handled under Vietnamese law, including administrative sanctions, criminal liability, civil compensation and, in some cases, expulsion.

My friend is a foreign national living in HCM City. He was recently involved in a fight and damaged someone else’s property. The dispute has been settled with the people involved, and the authorities have taken no action over the fight itself. Could he still be sanctioned for the property damage?

Yes. Even if the dispute arising from the fight has been settled and the authorities have taken no action over the fight itself, your friend may still be penalised for damaging another person’s property if his act falls within the scope of Vietnamese law.

Under Vietnamese law, a person who intentionally damages, devalues or destroys another person’s property, making it unusable or difficult to restore to its original condition, may be subject to legal consequences regardless of whether he or she is a Vietnamese citizen or a foreign national.

Applicable consequences will depend on the seriousness of the act, the value of the damaged property and the impacts caused. The fact that the parties have reached a settlement may be taken into account, particularly in relation to compensation, but it does not automatically rule out administrative sanctions or criminal liability.

Depending on the case, the person may face administrative sanctions, be examined for criminal liability and/or be required to pay civil compensation. Additional penalties or measures affecting his or her residence status may also apply in certain circumstances.

Administrative sanctions

Under Government Decree 282/2025/ND-CP, acts of destroying or deliberately damaging property that do not cause serious consequences, or where the value of the damage does not reach the threshold for criminal liability, are subject to administrative sanctions.

As prescribed in Article 18.2.a of the decree, in these cases, a fine of VNĐ3–5 million may be imposed. This fine also applies where the damaged property is jointly owned by the violator and another individual or organisation.

In addition to the fine, the violator must restore the property to its original condition, unless restoration is impossible.

Criminal liability

The criminal liability of a foreign national who destroys or deliberately damages another person’s property is governed by Article 178 of the 2015 Penal Code, as amended in 2017.

Depending on the nature and seriousness of the offence, the following penalties may apply:

(i) Non-custodial reform for up to three years, or imprisonment for between six months and three years, if the damaged property is valued at VNĐ2–50 million, or under VNĐ2 million in any of the following cases: the offender has previously been administratively sanctioned for the same act and reoffends; the offender has previously been convicted of the same offence and has not yet had the conviction expunged; the act adversely affects social security, order and safety; the property is the main means of livelihood of the victim and his or her family; or the property is a relic or antique.

(ii) Imprisonment of between two and seven years, if the offence is committed in an organised manner; causes property damage valued at VNĐ50–200 million; involves property that is a national treasure; involves the use of flammable substances, explosives or other dangerous substances or methods; is committed to conceal another crime; is committed because of the victim’s official duties; or involves dangerous recidivism.

(iii) Imprisonment of between five and 10 years, if the offence causes property damage valued at VNĐ200–500 million.

(iv) Imprisonment of between 10 and 20 years, if the offence causes property damage valued at VNĐ500 million or more.

In addition, the offender may be fined between VNĐ10–100 million and may be banned from holding certain posts, practising certain professions or performing certain jobs for up to five years. He or she must also compensate the property owner for the damage caused.

An exception applies to foreign nationals who commit crimes in the territory of Việt Nam but are entitled to diplomatic or consular immunities under Vietnamese law, treaties to which Việt Nam is a contracting party or international practices.

In such cases, their criminal liability will be handled in accordance with those treaties or international practices. If no relevant treaty provision or international practice exists, the matter will be handled through diplomatic channels.

Visa and residence consequences

When a foreign national is subject to administrative sanctions or examined for criminal liability in Việt Nam, his or her visa and residence status may also be affected, depending on the circumstances of the case.

Under Article 28 of the 2014 Law on Foreigners’ Entry into, Exit from, Transit through and Residence in Việt Nam, if a foreign national is under investigation, is prosecuted or has a significant connection to a criminal case, authorities may apply control measures from the investigation stage. These may include temporary suspension of exit, passport seizure or restriction of place of residence. Such measures are intended to prevent the person from leaving Việt Nam while the case is being handled.

Under Article 37 of the Penal Code, expulsion may be imposed by a court on a foreign national either as a principal penalty or as an additional penalty, depending on the case. The person may also be denied an extension of his or her visa or temporary residence card, or be banned from reentering Việt Nam for a specified period.

The application of these measures depends on several factors, including the nature and seriousness of the violation, the offender’s background, prior violations or convictions, and the level of cooperation shown during the proceedings. – VNS