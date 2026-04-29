Going digital

Việt Nam's digital transformation is quickly reshaping daily life, especially for foreigners living and working in the country. Processes that once required time and paperwork are now handled online, making public services more efficient and accessible and reducing the need for physical documents. Let's watch the video to learn more about these changes.
But like many other long and in-depth relationships, the first impression could have been deceiving. After slowly settling into local life, they found out that the people are warmer, more welcoming and helpful than they may have first appeared.
Vietnamese people will be celebrating their traditional Tết (lunar New Year) festival that falls on February 10-21. Đà Nẵng City has been completing decoration on streets and public destinations and check-in sites on the Hàn River banks. Some expats living in Đà Nẵng and Hội An shares their memories on Vietnamese Tết Festival.