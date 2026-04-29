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Home Life & Style Expat Corner

Going digital

April 29, 2026 - 09:24
Việt Nam's digital transformation is quickly reshaping daily life, especially for foreigners living and working in the country. Processes that once required time and paperwork are now handled online, making public services more efficient and accessible and reducing the need for physical documents. Let's watch the video to learn more about these changes.

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