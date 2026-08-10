Top Vietnamese leader arrives in Canberra as part of state visit to Australia

CANBERRA – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President Tô Lâm and a high-level Vietnamese delegation arrived in Canberra on Monday evening (local time), continuing his state visit to Australia from August 9-12 at the invitation of Governor-General Sam Mostyn.

Welcoming the top Vietnamese leader and high-level delegation at Canberra Airport were Jeff Barnes representing the Australian Governor-General; Madeleine King representing the Australian Prime Minister and serving as Minister for Resources and Minister for Northern Australia; Justin Hayhurst, deputy head of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet; and Australian Ambassador to Việt Nam Gillian Bird.

On the Vietnamese side were Ambassador to Australia Phạm Hùng Tâm and his spouse; Consul General in Sydney Nguyễn Thanh Tùng; Consul General in Perth Phạm Hải Anh; officials and staff of Vietnamese representative missions in Australia; and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Australia.

Since the two countries upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2024, Việt Nam-Australia ties have developed strongly, comprehensively and substantively across most areas, reflecting growing political trust and the determination of both sides to realise high-level commitments.

A key focus of the visit is to further consolidate and elevate political trust at the highest level, providing fresh momentum for the effective implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework while setting cooperation priorities for the coming period.

The visit will also provide an opportunity for the two countries' leaders to engage in in-depth discussions on regional and international issues of shared concern and strengthen coordination at multilateral mechanisms, reaffirming their shared commitment to peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development in the region and beyond.

The visit represents an important step in implementing the foreign policy set out by the 14th National Congress of the CPV, contributing to the goal of deepening relations with comprehensive strategic partners in a substantive, effective and sustainable manner. — VNA/VNS