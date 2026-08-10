Vietnamese Party, State leaders pay tribute to Lao National Assembly President

HÀ NỘI — High-ranking delegations of the Vietnamese Party, State, National Assembly (NA) and Government on Monday came to the Lao Embassy in Hà Nội to pay their respects and sign the condolence book in commemoration of Politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of the Lao NA Xaysomphone Phomvihane.

In an emotional atmosphere, the high-ranking Party and State delegation, led by Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú; the Government's delegation, led by Politburo member and Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng; and the NA delegation, led by Politburo member and Standing Vice President of the NA Đỗ Văn Chiến, paid their respects and laid wreaths in memory of the late Lao NA President. The wreaths bore the words “Deepest condolences to comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane.”

Writing in the book of condolences, the Vietnamese leaders expressed profound sorrow over the passing of comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane, describing him as an outstanding and dedicated leader of the Lao Party, State, NA and people, as well as a close and loyal friend of the Vietnamese Party, State, NA, Government and people.

They highlighted his deep affection for Việt Nam and his active contributions to consolidating and developing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Việt Nam and Laos.

The passing of comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane is a great loss to the Lao Party, State and people and his family, as well as to the Vietnamese Party, State and people, they stressed, affirming that Việt Nam will always remember and highly value the Lao leader's significant contributions to fostering, consolidating and strengthening the special ties between the two countries.

Through Lao Ambassador to Việt Nam Khamphao Ernthavanh, the Vietnamese leaders extended their deepest condolences to leaders of the Lao Party, State, NA and Government, people, and the the bereaved family.

Touched by the attention shown by the Vietnamese Party and State, the Lao diplomat, on behalf of the Lao Party, State, NA and Government, expressed sincere thanks to the Vietnamese leaders for paying tribute to comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane, saying that the gesture vividly reflected the close, loyal, sincere and special bonds between the two Parties, States and people of Việt Nam and Laos.

The same day, many delegations from central agencies and localities of Việt Nam paid tribute and signed the condolence book in memory of the late Lao leader at the Lao Embassy in Việt Nam and the Lao Consulates General in HCM City and Đà Nẵng City. — VNA/VNS