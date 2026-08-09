General Secretary, President Tô Lâm departs for Australia, New Zealand state visits

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam Tô Lâm departed Hà Nội on Sunday for state visits to Australia and New Zealand, which run until August 14.

The visits are at the invitation of Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn and Governor-General of New Zealand Cindy Kiro.

Members of the official delegation include Bùi Thị Minh Hoài, Politburo member, member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front; Trịnh Văn Quyết, Politburo member, member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat and Head of the Commission for Propaganda and Education; General Phan Văn Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; General Lương Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security; Lê Hoài Trung, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Nguyễn Hải Ninh, member of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Office of the Party Central Committee; Nguyễn Doãn Anh, member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the National Assembly; Tô Ân Xô, Assistant to the General Secretary and State President; Phạm Hùng Tâm, Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia; and Phan Minh Giang, Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand. — VNS