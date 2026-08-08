ASEAN turns 59, vows unity and firm central role

JAKARTA — ASEAN needs to continue maintaining unity and upholding its central role, with the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 serving as the strategic compass to navigate a fast-changing world, its Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn addressed a ceremony in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 8 marking its 59th anniversary (August 8, 1967–2026).

Kao said nearly six decades of dialogue, mutual respect and a drive to find common ground have forged the strength that carried the bloc through crises and kept regional peace and stability intact. Cooperation and dialogue, he stressed, remain ASEAN's key strengths.

He warned that today's cross-border threats, including trade disruptions, food and energy insecurity, climate change and natural disasters, demand the bloc work more closely than ever.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono stressed that ASEAN's success isn't measured by the stack of signed agreements, but by whether it delivers food and energy security, jobs and safety for its people, and real opportunities for the next generation.

To make Vision 2045 a reality, he said ASEAN must sharpen its institutional frameworks, build capacity and lock in the necessary resources.

ASEAN is not a playground for great-power competition and doesn't pick sides, Sugiono declared. Instead, the bloc "stands with the people", placing their well-being, security and future at the centre.

As part of the ASEAN Day agenda, the ASEAN Secretariat also marked the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, unveiling a display of 62 flags from countries that have acceded to the pact – a powerful symbol of enduring commitment to peace, friendship and cooperation in the region.

Signed by ASEAN's founders, the treaty has grown into a framework embraced across the globe. Each flag on display stands for a shared pledge to the TAC's core principles of peace, friendship and cooperation.

A major highlight was the ASEAN Day Food Festival and an exhibition by ASEAN bodies and centres, giving participants a rich, hands-on taste of the region's culinary heritage, cultural diversity and initiatives driving the ASEAN Community.

The Permanent Mission of Việt Nam to ASEAN also set up a pavilion packed with distinctive souvenirs and traditional Vietnamese dishes. It drew a large crowd, creating a powerful Vietnamese presence and leaving an unmistakable Việt Nam imprint on the ASEAN Day. — VNA/VNS