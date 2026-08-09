Việt Nam declares two days of national mourning for Lao NA President

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will observe two days of national mourning for the late President of the National Assembly of Laos Xaysomphone Phomvihane.

Politburo member and President of the National Assembly of Laos Xaysomphone Phomvihane passed away on August 8 at the age of 70.

To express the profound grief over his passing and in view of the special relationship between Việt Nam and Laos, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), the National Assembly, the State President, the Government, and the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front have decided to observe two days of national mourning for Comrade Saysomphone Phomvihane, from August 10 to 11.

During this period, offices and agencies nationwide, as well as Vietnamese representative missions abroad, shall fly flags at half-mast with mourning ribbons as prescribed.

Public entertainment and recreational activities shall not be held.

Xaysomphone Phomvihane was a key leader of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party who made important contributions to the Lao revolution, as well as to the cause of national defence, construction and development of Laos.

He alsy played a significant role in preserving and fostering the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Việt Nam and Laos, stressing his passing is a great loss to Laos and to Việt Nam-Laos relations.

Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn led a high-ranking Vietnamese Party and State delegation to Laos on Sunday to pay respects to the late Lao NA Presdient. — VNA/VNS