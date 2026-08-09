Việt Nam make history with women’s doubles world title

Sepak takraw

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam won an historic gold medal in the women's doubles category of the ongoing King’ Cup 2026, the World Sepak Takraw Championship 2026 in Thailand.

Nguyễn Thị Thu Trang and Nguyễn Thị Khánh Ly overshadowed title favourites Myanmar in the final match at the Convention Hall, Fashion Island Terminal 21 in Bangkok.

The Vietnamese pair easily won 15-7 in the first set and continued their peak form in the second with a 15-12 win.

It was the first time that Vietnamese players were on the top podium in this category.

The Vietnamese team also took silver in the women's quadrant event and bronze in the men's regu (team of three).

"Although we couldn't win a second gold, one gold and one silver in the fourth day of the tournament is a good result for the women's side and a memorable day for Việt Nam," said coach Trần Thị Vui.

"Players were confident and did a good job. We will focus to compete well in the regu team event and hope to have highest result."

The world championship features six events each for men's and women's disciplines designed to highlight diverse skills and teamwork.

The tournament which will last until August 11 features the strongest teams of Asia who will then compete in the 20th Asian Games in September in Japan. — VNS