Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Việt Nam make history with women’s doubles world title

August 09, 2026 - 15:36
The Vietnamese team also took silver in the women's quadrant event and bronze in the men's regu (team of three).

Sepak takraw 

Vietnamese world champions (in yellow) share their happiness with their coaches after winning the women's doubles of the King's Cup 2026. Photo courtesy of SAV

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam won an historic gold medal in the women's doubles category of the ongoing King’ Cup 2026, the World Sepak Takraw Championship 2026 in Thailand.

Nguyễn Thị Thu Trang and Nguyễn Thị Khánh Ly overshadowed title favourites Myanmar in the final match at the Convention Hall, Fashion Island Terminal 21 in Bangkok.

The Vietnamese pair easily won 15-7 in the first set and continued their peak form in the second with a 15-12 win.

It was the first time that Vietnamese players were on the top podium in this category. 

The Vietnamese team also took silver in the women's quadrant event and bronze in the men's regu (team of three).

"Although we couldn't win a second gold, one gold and one silver in the fourth day of the tournament is a good result for the women's side and a memorable day for Việt Nam," said coach Trần Thị Vui.

"Players were confident and did a good job. We will focus to compete well in the regu team event and hope to have highest result."

The world championship features six events each for men's and women's disciplines designed to highlight diverse skills and teamwork. 

The tournament which will last until August 11 features the strongest teams of Asia who will then compete in the 20th Asian Games in September in Japan. — VNS 

 

sepaktakraw world championship Việt Nam vs Thailand

see also

More on this story

Sports

Saigon Heat clinch playoff berth

Veteran guard Brandis Raley-Ross delivered a clutch performance down the stretch, scoring the decisive points to complete the comeback and send the Heat into the playoff.
Sports

Sports tourism puts Việt Nam on regional map

From marathons and triathlons to golf tournaments and outdoor adventure events, sports tourism is gaining momentum in Việt Nam, positioning the country as an increasingly attractive destination for travellers seeking to combine competition, wellness and leisure.
Sports

Việt Nam target Group A top spot against Cambodia

Việt Nam will host Cambodia in their final Group A match at the newly renovated Mỹ Đình Stadium on August 7, while Indonesia face hosts Singapore in a crucial encounter as the Merah Putih seek to keep their title hopes alive.
Sports

Việt Nam hope to improve ranking in SEA V.Cup's second leg

The second leg of the SEA V.Cup is ready to kick off this week in Thailand, with Việt Nam under the helm of coach Nguyễn Ngọc Hoa, marking the first time a woman has served as head coach of the Vietnamese women's team at an official international competition.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom