Kim goes back to black and secures away win

Football

HÀ NỘI — Head coach Kim Sang-sik said he appreciated the hard work of his players after Việt Nam's 3-0 win over Indonesia, and revealed he plans to get rid of all his white T-shirts.

The coach reverted to his usual black attire, which proved to be a good omen as his side cruised to victory to top Group A in the ASEAN Hyunsai Cup 2026.

After the match, he said he plans to not only ditch the white clothing he wore during Việt Nam's draw with Singapore, but also tell his wife to get rid of all of his white T-shirts!

Goals from Nguyễn Văn Vĩ on the 6th minute and Nguyễn Hai Long on the 15th minute gave the defending champions a commanding lead before substitute Nguyễn Xuân Son scored with 19 minutes remaining to seal a second win of the tournament.

“The players showed great dedication in a difficult away match and I was very pleased with the overall performance,” said Kim.

“We managed the game well, our substitutions made an impact and we fully deserved the three points.”

The South Korean believes that the unexpected draw with Singapore in the previous match at home was strong motivation for Vietnamese players to play their best at the Pakansari Stadium in Bogor.

"After the draw, they quickly regained their confidence and had a better performance today. I appreciated their spirit and determination, playing their best despite the short time for recovery," said Kim.

He also praised the new faces who started the match, especially Long and defender Trương Tiến Anh, who are both usually used only as substitutes.

"Long had an excellent game, scoring one goal and providing an assist," the coach said.

"Anh also put in an energetic performance, constantly joining our attacks. He covered every inch of the pitch and worked tirelessly for the team."

Since taking charge, the black T-shirt has become almost a trademark look for Kim on the touchline during every major campaign.

Wearing the so-called 'feng shui black shirt', Kim led Việt Nam to impressive journeys, winning the ASEAN Cup 2024, the Southeast Asian U23 Championship and the 33rd SEA Games.

With his 'dark magic' Kim and Việt Nam set a record of 21 unbeaten matches in the region.

But after wearing white for the unexpected home draw against Singapore, Kim is certainly going back to black.

Vỹ, who was voted Player of the Match, said after the game: "We played well today, strictly following tactics and deserved the win.

"The match ended but there are missions ahead. We will have to recover quickly for the next challenge."

Việt Nam will return home to host Cambodia on August 7 and need only a draw to advance to the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, coach John Herdman of Indonesia praised Việt Nam but was critical of his team's inability to convert chances into goals which cost them dearly.

"Việt Nam defended with great discipline, played with resilience and knew how to punish our mistakes. They capitalised on their opportunities extremely effectively," he said.

"After conceding, we were forced to push forward in search of an equaliser, but Việt Nam's defenders remained highly focused and successfully neutralised our attacks."

Indonesia midfielder Thom Haye added: “We knew it was going to be a hard match. I think they scored a first goal from a counter and a second one as well.

“Then we tried to make it a game. We were fighting, but we couldn’t turn it around.”

The defeat dropped Indonesia to third place with six points after three matches. They need a win over Singapore in the last match on August 7 to qualify for the semi-finals.

"This defeat is disappointing. I take full responsibility for the loss," added coach Herdman.

"However, the tournament is far from over, and we can't give up. We must put this defeat behind us. Our full focus is now on the remaining matches as we fight to earn the points we need." — VNS