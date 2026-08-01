Cantho Catfish stun Saigon Heat to move into playoff position

HCM CITY — The Cantho Catfish boosted their playoff hopes with an impressive 83-72 victory over the Saigon Heat at Hồ Xuân Hương Gymnasium on Friday (July 31), climbing into the VBA's top four.

The win saw the Mekong Delta side improve to a 7-8 record, overtaking their rivals in the race for the post-season, while the visitors remained second on the standings with a 9-4 record.

The third meeting between the two sides carried added significance. The Catfish were aiming to break into playoff position, while the Heat had the chance to secure the league's second playoff berth this week.

The visitors made a notable adjustment to their starting line-up, promoting Vietnamese-born forward Mathys Kavazian in place of veteran Tim Waale. Meanwhile, the Catfish stuck with their familiar rotation despite remaining without star Albert Bordeos Opeña due to a hamstring injury.

The hosts enjoyed a fast start thanks to their hot shooting from beyond the arc. Cantho knocked down five three-pointers in the opening quarter to establish an early advantage. The Heat stayed within touching distance through the efforts of starters and reserve duo Nguyễn Phúc Vinh and Nyang Wek, trailing only 21-19 after the first period.

The momentum shifted in the second quarter as Wek dominated the boards and helped the Heat gain control. Alongside improved offence, head coach Vũ Thế Cang's side tightened up defensively with aggressive on-ball pressure and organised help defence.

Although the visitors built a nine-point cushion at one stage, the Catfish stayed in contention behind the efficient scoring of imports Aula Maarufu Sumbry and Corey Raley-Ross. The Heat took a narrow 44-42 lead into half-time.

The contest remained evenly balanced throughout the third quarter, with the Heat holding a slim advantage for much of the period. However, their offence stalled late in the quarter, allowing the Catfish to seize the initiative.

Đậu Trung Kiên and Dương Đức Trí capitalised on the visitors' scoring drought with a series of timely baskets, helping the hosts finish the quarter ahead 63-58.

The Heat's offensive struggles continued in the final period, leaving Wek to shoulder almost the entire scoring burden. In contrast, Sumbry and Raley-Ross consistently produced at both ends of the floor as the Catfish steadily extended their lead before sealing an emphatic 83-72 victory.

Sumbry was named Player of the Game after delivering an outstanding all-round performance with 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine fouls drawn.

"It feels great. The Heat played very well. They beat us in our first two meetings, but this time things were different. I hope our fans continue to come out and support us in the important rematch ahead," Sumbry said after the game.

Balanced contributions from both the starting line-up and the bench proved decisive for Cantho. The hosts scored at least 20 points in every quarter and gradually took control late in the third before closing out the contest comfortably.

For the Heat, Wek finished with a game-high 33 points and 18 rebounds, but received little support as the defending runners-up suffered their fourth defeat of the season. — VNS