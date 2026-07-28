Bia Saigon extends partnership with Vietnam Football Federation until 2029

HÀ NỘI — Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation (SABECO) and the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have extended their strategic partnership for another three years, with Bia Saigon remaining the exclusive beer partner of Việt Nam's national football teams for the next four years.

Announced on Tuesday, the renewed agreement covers the men's, women's and U23 national teams from 2026 to 2029, reaffirming the two sides' commitment to supporting the long-term development of Vietnamese football.

The extension builds on the partnership established in 2022. Over the next three years, SABECO and the VFF will continue working together to promote football development, strengthen community engagement through sport and contribute to the sustainable growth of the country's football ecosystem.

As one of Việt Nam's best-known beer brands, Bia Saigon has associated itself with Vietnamese football in recent years, supporting the national teams during major domestic and international competitions. The company said the renewed partnership reflects its long-term commitment to accompanying Vietnamese football on its journey towards greater regional and international success.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, SABECO General Director Lester Tan Teck Chuan said football has a unique ability to unite millions of Vietnamese through shared pride, resilience and aspiration.

"It is an honour for Bia Saigon to continue serving as the Exclusive Beer Partner of the Vietnam Football Federation. Beyond supporting the national teams, we hope this partnership will contribute to the continued development of Vietnamese football, strengthen the connection between the teams and their supporters, and reinforce the spirit of unity and national pride that brings communities together," he said.

VFF General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Phú said the three-year extension reflected the trust built between the two organisations over several years of cooperation.

"We believe SABECO's continued support will provide valuable resources for the development of Vietnamese football while inspiring our national teams to pursue even greater achievements. The partnership will also help bring the positive values of sport closer to fans and communities across the country," he said.

The partnership also forms part of SABECO's broader strategy to support Vietnamese sports and community development.

Since 2022, SABECO and Bia Saigon have accompanied Việt Nam's men's, women's and U23 national teams in regional and international tournaments. The company said football sponsorship is one of its long-term initiatives to promote sports participation, nurture young talent and encourage healthier lifestyles.

Beyond football, SABECO has launched several community programmes centred on sport. In 2022, its 'Vietnam Wins Gold' campaign rallied public support for Việt Nam's athletes during the 31st SEA Games, while contributing to national athletes' training and competition programmes.

From 2023 to 2025, the company partnered with the annual Glory of Vietnamese Sports programme, recognising outstanding athletes and coaches while encouraging younger generations to pursue sporting excellence.

According to SABECO and the VFF, the renewed partnership marks a new phase in their cooperation, with both sides continuing to promote the values of resilience, unity and national pride.

They said the collaboration aims to support the sustainable development of Vietnamese football, inspire future generations of players, strengthen the bond between the national teams and supporters, and help Việt Nam achieve greater success on the regional and international stage. VNS