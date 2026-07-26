Tưởng runs rivals ragged to break records

Thanh Hà

HÀ NỘI — Clasping his hands tightly, Tạ Ngọc Tưởng stepped onto the start line. Seconds after the gun fired, he exploded out of the starting blocks, accelerated rapidly to maximum speed, and maintained powerful form through the finish line.

It was Tưởng's second time competing in a continental tournament, and he claimed a silver medal in the men's 400m event at the Asian U23 Athletics Championship 2026.

The 21-year-old also set a new national record of 45.50sec, the third time in less than a year, proving him a master of the sprint events.

Tưởng said 100 per cent focus was required, with the support of the national coaches. He is now considered a medal hope for the upcoming 20th Asian Games in September.

Tưởng grew up in Phú Thọ Province and after trying a range of sports, settled on athletics when he was 14 years old in 2019.

After an unsuccessful beginning in middle-distance events, he switched to sprinting, and he was seemingly born for the 400m event.

"Apart from my physical suitability, another reason I chose to focus on the 400m was my personality. I am energetic and lively, and I tend to use up my energy early. That is clearly not ideal for endurance events," said Tưởng.

He began breaking records just five years later. The first was at the 2024 HCM City Athletics Open where he ran 47.40sec, a new national youth record.

Last August, Tưởng ran faster. His result of 45.59sec in his debut in the national championship was a new national senior record.

He shattered the old record of 45.99sec, which had stood for a decade and was held by veteran runner Quách Công Lịch. He witnessed the record-breaking moment and said the young runner was growing fast and would achieve more milestones in the future.

Bulgarian coach Vladimir Hristov Simeonov said that Tưởng had the professional qualities and significant potential to improve further and surpass his current performance levels.

He was right: about four months later, Tưởng secured a slot in the national SEA Games squad. Along with three teammates, he won gold and set a tournament record of 3min19.29sec, which was also a national record, for the mixed 4x400m relay.

Earlier, he wowed the crowds with a 400m performance of 45.53sec, which was faster than the national record. However, due to the organising board's technical error, his time was recorded as a silver-medal performance, and the feat was not recognised.

A new record in a U23 competition in China earlier this month completed his record hat-trick within one year.

“To beat a record runners normally need to train hard for years and try to go beyond their limit during competitions," said coach Vũ Ngọc Lợi.

"However, we all have witnessed a phenomenal runner. He has broken national records several times, which is good news for Việt Nam's athletics."

Simeonov praised Tưởng for his excellent physical condition and effective sprinting ability, saying he was prepared to reach a higher level in not only Southeast Asia, but also the continent as a whole.

He has a customised training plan for different competitions and targets, including seeking a medal at Japan's 20th ASIAD.

Coaches noted that his personal best of 45.50sec was faster than the 45.65sec clocked by the bronze medallist at the 19th Asian Games.

Reference data suggested that Tưởng has a strong chance of surpassing those achievements. While no one is rushing to predict the results, there is widespread belief that he could win a medal in Japan this September.

“Tưởng has been effectively building up his expertise through international tournaments. Consequently, his mentality and spirit have improved markedly," said Lợi.

Meanwhile, Tưởng said, “I am still working hard currently. I will keep my mind focused on achieving the best possible results at the Japanese Games." — VNS