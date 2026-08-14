Nha Trang Dolphins move closer to playoff berth

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Nha Trang Dolphins moved closer to securing a place in the playoffs after edging the Danang Dragons 94-90 in a thrilling VBA match on Thursday at Military Region 5 Gymnasium.

The Dolphins entered the game with a chance to strengthen their position in the playoff race, while the Dragons were still searching for a way out of their long losing streak.

For the hosts, Karachi Edo remained on the bench, while the visitors from Nha Trang maintained the formula they had used in recent games. However, the defending runners-up were without head coach Todd Purves, who was serving a suspension after accumulating three technical fouls. Assistant coach Nguyễn Trần Minh Trí took charge of the team.

In the first quarter, the Nha Trang Dolphins' starters took turns scoring as they looked to settle into the game. Their bench players also contributed points when called upon.

The Danang Dragons, meanwhile, relied heavily on Nguyễn Toàn Anh and Yousef Albabeish for their scoring. Their efforts helped the hosts take a narrow 28-26 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

Karachi Edo continued to remain on the bench in the second quarter. His absence forced head coach Hoang The Vinh to use a line-up without a foreign player at times.

The Dolphins, with greater depth and a more balanced squad, gradually extended their advantage. Ten of their 12 players scored as the visitors took control and led 51-40 at halftime.

The Dragons responded strongly after the break. Taking advantage of a period when the visitors struggled to score, the hosts fought their way back into the game.

Mai Phước Thịnh, Lâm Minh Duy and Yousef Albabeish were instrumental in the comeback, helping the Danang Dragons briefly move ahead 67-66.

Brandon Wood then responded for the Dolphins before Son Minh Tam added another basket to help the visitors regain the lead. The Nha Trang Dolphins entered the final quarter ahead 76-72.

The fourth quarter produced a tense battle, with neither side able to establish a lead of more than five points for much of the period.

The Danang Dragons continued to threaten, with substitute Lâm Minh Duy proving particularly effective from beyond the arc. The Dolphins, however, received timely contributions from their key players.

With just four seconds remaining and the Nha Trang Dolphins leading 91-90, Cleveland Jackson stepped to the free-throw line with a chance to seal the game.

Under considerable pressure, the star player calmly converted all three free throws to secure a 94-90 victory for the Dolphins.

Azzaya Batkhuyag was named Player of the Game after producing 26 points and four rebounds, while shooting 55 per cent from three-point range, making five of nine attempts.

“I am very happy with this victory because it brings us closer to the playoffs. We will continue to stay united like a family and aim for the championship,” Batkhuyag said.

Despite missing head coach Purves, the Dolphins struggled at times to organise their attack effectively. However, their deeper squad and timely performances from their leading players helped the defending runners-up leave Đà Nẵng City with an important victory.

The result leaves the Nha Trang Dolphins third in the standings with nine wins and eight defeats, while the Danang Dragons remain sixth with 17 losses. — OVN/VNS