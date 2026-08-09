Bắc dominates scoring table, eyes more goals in semis

Football

HÀ NỘI — Young star Nguyễn Đình Bắc leads the top-scorer chart after the group stage of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026.

The 21-year-old raised his tournament tally to five goals with a brace in Việt Nam’s final Group A match against Cambodia on Friday, putting him at the top of the scoring chart and will face Malaysia, the Group B runners-up, in the semi-finals this weekend.

Making his tournament debut, the forward struck a hat-trick against Timor-Leste in Việt Nam’s opening match but was substituted before half-time in their next encounter against Singapore.

Việt Nam head coach Kim Sang-sik hailed Bắc’s goalscoring exploits as the defending champions sealed their seventh successive semi-final appearance in the regional championship.

“Regarding Bắc, he had to come off early in the match against Singapore," said Kim.

"However, he responded well afterwards and performed very well today (against Cambodia). I have always told him that he should not only focus on performing at ASEAN level.

"I want him to look towards the next level. I hope he understands what I expect from him and continues to improve himself.”

Closest behind Bắc in the scoring chart are Win Naing Tun of Myanmar and Lee Baker of Indonesia, with four goals each, but both are out of the race after their countries failed to qualify.

Bắc's nearest rivals among players still in the tournament are Ilhan Fandi Ahmad of Singapore and Paulo Josue of Malaysia, who have both scored three goals.

Bắc, who plays for Hà Nội Police FC, is hoping to keep his scoring boots on in the knockout stage.

“Việt Nam have quality players not only in attack but in every position," he said.

"I do not see that as pressure. Instead, I see it as motivation to keep improving and preparing myself well. Whenever I am given an opportunity to play, I will try my best.

“Receiving support from the spectators is a huge source of motivation for every player. Because of that support, I will continue trying my best to meet their expectations.”

Singapore will entertain Thailand, while Việt Nam will play host Malaysia in the semi-final first leg matches on August 15 and 16, respectively.

South Korean coach Kim knows his team needs to keep their focus better after overcoming the Cambodians, who equalised through Iago Bento late in the second half to give the home side a scare before an own goal by Im Vakhim and Bắc’s second of the night sealed Việt Nam’s victory.

“There were moments when we lost concentration, and that led to some defensive mistakes. However, I believe we can gain valuable experience from those errors,” said Kim.

“Some players also experienced a drop in their physical condition, which meant substitutions were necessary. They had performed well in previous matches. We will now assess the situation and prepare our plans carefully for the next game.”

Malaysian interim coach Tan Cheng Hoe believed his team had 'nothing to lose' when they faced mighty Việt Nam, who have looked imperious at most times at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium.

The Vietnamese have scored 13 goals in four group matches, the highest tally of any team, and conceded just one goal. Meanwhile, Malaysia have netted seven times, with three goals conceded.

Tan, who was the assistant coach when Malaysia won their only ASEAN crown in 2010 and was head coach in 2018 when they finished runners-up to Việt Nam, acknowledged his side faced an uphill task but urged his players, a mix of experienced and upcoming stars, to rise to the occasion.

“Việt Nam are the favourites, we are the underdogs,” said Tan.

“The players have nothing to lose. We play against Việt Nam, we need to enjoy this moment. Hopefully another full crowd will support the team.

“The team spirit and relationship among the players are very good now. But there is room for improvement. The players have learned to understand our tactics.” — VNS



