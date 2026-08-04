FV RUN 2026 launched to support underprivileged children with disabilities

HCM CITY — FV Hospital has officially launched FV RUN 2026, a community running event themed "Run with Heart – Run for Hope", which will take place on October 31 and November 1 at P2 Park in the Phú Mỹ Hưng Urban Area in HCM City.

Co-organised by FV Hospital and the Children of Vietnam Charitable Fund, the event will donate all ticket revenue to support life-changing surgeries for underprivileged children with disabilities.

The inaugural edition will feature four race categories: Family Run (3×1km relay), 5km, 10km, and the half marathon (21km), catering to runners of all ages and fitness levels.

Designed specifically for families, the Family Run requires teams of three members, including at least one child between the ages of 6 and 14, encouraging parents and children to stay active and create meaningful memories together.

On October 31, participants will collect their race kits and bibs, visit the expo area and enjoy various sponsor activities. The races, awards ceremony and closing celeration will take place on November 1. The organisers expect around 3,000 runners to join the inaugural event.

Beyond the races, participants and their families will have the opportunity to enjoy complimentary health consultations, body composition assessments, children's play areas, and visit the “Wall of Hope”, which features the stories of children whose surgeries were funded by the Children of Vietnam Charitable Fund.

Prizes will be awarded to top finishers across all race categories. The 10km and half marathon races will also feature age-group awards to encourage broader participation.

One of the distinctive features of FV RUN is that the entire event will be medically supported by FV Hospital in accordance with international JCI standards. Medical stations staffed by FV doctors and nurses will be located throughout the course, working alongside hydration stations, nutrition points, and rapid-response teams to ensure runners’ safety. After crossing the finish line, participants will be able to recover at the Recovery Zone, where specialists from ACC Clinic System, a member of FV Group, will provide professional rehabilitation support.

FV RUN tickets are currently available in multiple sales phases, with prices starting from VNĐ250,000. Special offers are also available for companies, clubs, and groups registering 10 participants or more.

The organisers hope that FV RUN will become an annual community event that promotes healthy lifestyles while inspiring compassion and social responsibility toward future generations.

Founded in 2006, the Children of Vietnam Charitable Fund has supported medical examinations and life-changing surgeries surgeries for more than 954 underprivileged children across Việt Nam. — VNS