President Thành to lead national pickleball to new height

Pickleball

HÀ NỘI — Newly-elected president Lê Văn Thành has promised to promote the development of pickleball in the country as well as make Việt Nam a powerhouse in the international arena.

The Việt Nam Pickleball Federation (VPF) has been officially established at its first general congress on the afternoon of July 28 in Hà Nội.

The congress elected the federation's executive committee of 37 individuals who are competent, experienced and dedicated to developing pickleball in Việt Nam.

Thành, chairman of the Board of Directors and general director of Động Lực Joint Stock Company, was voted the first president who will serve for the 2026-31 term.

He will be assisted by nine vice presidents while Nguyễn Vũ Nghị was elected General Secretary.

At the congress, delegates also discussed and approved several key policies including: the Charter of the VPF; the operational direction for the first term; the Congress Resolution; and major development programmes and strategic directions for the federation in the coming periods.

"The establishment of the VPF not only meets the development needs of an emerging sport but also responds to the Party and State's policies on promoting physical education and sports, improving public health, boosting the sports economy, and fostering international integration," said Thành.

"VPF will operate based on the principles of solidarity, transparency, and compliance with the law and its Charter. Our priorities will be quality, efficiency, and sustainable development."

In recent years, pickleball has grown rapidly in Việt Nam, with a large number of participants of all ages. The sport continues to expand, gradually creating an ecosystem that encompasses clubs, courts, tournaments, trainers, and businesses involved in the manufacturing and sale of sports equipment and services.

Vietnamese athletes have achieved remarkable international results. Among them, Lý Hoàng Nam, Phúc Huỳnh and Trương Vinh Hiển are among the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour's men's top 20. They are also ranked among the top three, respectively, in the Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR) Asia ranking.

Ken Tâm and Sophia Phương Anh Trần shared the world No 44 position in the women's ranking while they are ranked No 18 and No 34, respectively, in the DUPR Asia.

In the first term, VPF has set breakthrough targets such as developing the pickleball community in every locality; expanding the network of its members and clubs; standardising training systems for coaches, referees, and athletes; organising competitions; accelerating digital transformation and the application of science, technology and AI in athlete management and training; and strengthening international cooperation to enhance Việt Nam's position in global pickleball.

It is expected that by the year of 2035, Việt Nam will be among of Asia's strongest pickleball countries and athletes will achive higher results at the world level. Looking ahead to 2045, Việt Nam will become a destination for international pickleball tournaments, actively contributing to the global development of the sport. — VNS