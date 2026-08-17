PM orders proactive response to heavy rains, flash floods, landslides in northern Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng has asked localities in northern and north-central Việt Nam to proactively respond to the risks of heavy rains, flash floods and landslides forecast from August 17-21.

In a dispatch issued on Monday, the Government leader urged authorities in provinces and cities from Quảng Trị northward, along with relevant ministries and agencies, to take urgent measures to ensure public safety and minimise damage caused by natural disasters.

Natural disasters since the beginning of 2026, particularly flash floods and landslides, have left 52 people dead or missing and 80 injured, while 173 houses collapsed and more than 23,200 others were damaged, reads the dispatch.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, under the influence of the tropical convergence zone, northern and north-central Việt Nam from northern Quảng Trị province northward could experience widespread heavy rain from the night of August 17 through August 21. Rainfall is forecast at 150-300mm, and even more than 450mm in some areas.

Prolonged downpours could trigger flooding in upstream rivers and streams, inundation in low-lying and urban areas, and flash floods and landslides in mountainous and midland areas. Thunderstorms, whirlwinds and strong gusts are also possible at sea.

The Prime Minister asked the National Civil Defence Steering Committee, ministries and local authorities to closely monitor developments and promptly implement disaster prevention and response measures. Ministers and provincial-level chairpersons will be held accountable if negligence or delays result in loss of life.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and relevant agencies were instructed to maintain round-the-clock monitoring, issue timely forecasts and warnings, and ensure weather and disaster information reaches authorities and residents.

The Ministries of Agriculture and Environment, Industry and Trade, Construction, Education and Training, Health, and Science and Technology must ensure the safety of people, equipment and facilities under their management, particularly dykes, reservoirs, power and telecommunications infrastructure, schools, healthcare facilities, transport works and unfinished irrigation projects.

The Ministry of National Defence was tasked with directing military forces to assist localities in evacuating residents from dangerous areas, while the Ministry of Public Security will mobilise forces for evacuation, rescue and disaster recovery.

Provincial and municipal authorities must reviews evacuation plans, prioritising elderly people, children and vulnerable groups living near rivers and streams or in areas at risk of serious flooding, flash floods and landslides.

They were also asked to notify construction project developers, transport and tourism operators and mining facilities of the severe weather forecast, clear obstructions to waterways, drain water in advance to protect agricultural production, and deploy forces to ensure traffic safety at flooded or landslide-prone locations.

Authorities must maintain duty shifts, strengthen flood prevention, ensure the safety of dykes and reservoirs, and promptly provide food and essential supplies to affected residents.

Việt Nam Television and the Voice of Việt Nam were asked to provide timely updates and disseminate guidance on response measures.

The Government Office will monitor implementation of the dispatch and report emerging issues to the Prime Minister for further direction. — VNA/VNS