Việt Nam, US step up investment, financial cooperation

NEW YORK — Minister of Finance Ngô Văn Tuấn held working sessions with major corporations and financial institutions during his trip to the US.

The meetings took place as part of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm’s attendance at the high-level General Debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly and his bilateral activities in the US, as well as his state visit to Canada from September 20 to 25.

During a meeting with a delegation from Coca-Cola led by Dean Thompson, Senior Director for Global Policy and Sustainability at the Coca-Cola Company, the two sides discussed the company’s operations in Việt Nam, future cooperation and issues related to the investment and business environment and sustainable development.

Tuấn noted that Coca-Cola has operated in Việt Nam for more than 30 years, with total investment exceeding US$1 billion. He appreciated the company’s contributions to production, job creation, State budget revenues, supply chain development and community programmes.

He said economic, trade and investment cooperation is an important driver of the Việt Nam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Việt Nam hopes US companies, including Coca-Cola, will continue expanding their long-term investment while promoting innovation, supply chains, green transition and greater value creation in Việt Nam.

For his part, Thompson said Việt Nam remains an important market for Coca-Cola and expressed the company’s wish to expand cooperation.

He said the company would continue linking its operations in Việt Nam with sustainable development, product innovation, resource efficiency, sustainable packaging, collection and recycling, and community programmes.

At a meeting with Standard Chartered leaders, the two sides discussed international capital markets, Việt Nam’s prospects for raising funds internationally, sovereign credit ratings and ways to broaden and diversify the country’s international investor base.

Tuấn highlighted Standard Chartered’s cooperation with Việt Nam, particularly in connecting international investors, supporting sovereign credit rating activities and sharing experience in capital markets, green finance and sustainable finance.

Standard Chartered spoke highly of Việt Nam’s macroeconomic foundations, long-term growth prospects and efforts to improve the investment environment, market transparency and international financial integration.

It affirmed that the country remains an important market and pledged to continue cooperation in banking, finance, capital markets, credit ratings, sustainable finance and international investor connections.

The two sides agreed to maintain close exchanges and promote specific cooperation, helping strengthen Việt Nam’s links with international financial markets and mobilise resources for development. — VNA/VNS