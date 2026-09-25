B.Fest 2026 to bring Belgian culture and cuisine to Quảng Ninh

HÀ NỘI — The Belgian Culture and Food Festival, B.Fest 2026, will take place in the northeastern city of Quảng Ninh on October 2-3, bringing Belgian culture, cuisine and entertainment to the coast.

Now in its sixth edition, the festival will be held at October 30 Square and is jointly organised by the Belgian Embassy in Việt Nam, the Belgian-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam (BeluxCham) and DEEP C Industrial Zones, with support from Hateco Group.

Under the theme 'Heritage within Heritage', the event will bring together Belgian cultural traditions and the natural beauty of Hạ Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The festival aims to create a meeting point between Belgium’s cultural and culinary heritage and Quảng Ninh’s distinctive natural and cultural attractions.

It marks the first time B.Fest will be held in Quảng Ninh, offering visitors an opportunity to experience Belgian culture in the coastal city.

Music will be among the festival’s main attractions, with performances by Vietnamese artists and a DJ from Belgium bringing together different musical styles.

Visitors can also take part in interactive games, explore food stalls, take photos at a themed photo booth and join creative recycling workshops. Interactive games will invite festival-goers to complete challenges and win prizes, adding to the event’s range of activities.

Celebrating Belgian beer culture

B.Fest 2026 will also highlight Belgian beer culture through a collection of characters inspired by the country’s distinctive beer flavours and drinking traditions.

The Belgian Beer Spirit Mascots collection features six characters and one special character, each representing a different personality and flavour profile.

The collection aims to introduce Belgian beer culture to younger audiences through character-based storytelling and interactive collecting activities, combining cultural themes with contemporary entertainment.

B.Fest 2026 will take place at October 30 Square in Quảng Ninh City's Hạ Long Ward.

The event is supported by a number of sponsors, including Hateco Group, the Technical Equipment and Services Consulting Joint Stock Company, Việt Nam Water and Environment Investment Corporation (Viwaseen), BIDV, VietinBank, Anheuser-Busch InBev Việt Nam, Tiền Phong Plastic Joint Stock Company and other businesses in the technology, construction, logistics and media sectors. — VNS