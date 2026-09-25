Việt Nam's aircraft fleet hits record high as airlines anticipate growth

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s registered aircraft fleet has reached a record of 258 planes as airlines are accelerating aircraft deliveries ahead of the Tết (Lunar New Year) travel peak, the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) said.

The fleet was the largest ever recorded in the country, with the aircraft operated by 13 companies across commercial aviation, general aviation, specialised aviation and flight training sectors.

New aircraft are expected to add seats and give carriers greater flexibility to increase services during the peak Tết holiday period in early 2027, providing passengers with more travel options.

Vietjet has the largest fleet with 107 aircraft, followed by Vietnam Airlines with 94, according to CAAV data. Together, the two airlines account for 201 aircraft, or nearly 78 per cent of Việt Nam’s total registered fleet.

Vietjet’s fleet comprises 16 Airbus A320s, 83 A321s and eight A330s. The carrier has continued to take delivery of A330 wide-body aircraft this month as it expands its international network and prepares for stronger demand toward the end of the year.

Vietjet has more than 400 aircraft on order from Airbus and Boeing, with deliveries planned through 2030.

Vietnam Airlines has 94 aircraft, including four Airbus A320s, 59 A321s, 14 A350s and 17 Boeing 787s.

The national flag carrier has also agreed to purchase 50 Boeing 737-8 aircraft, with deliveries planned between 2030 and 2032, and to lease 19 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, scheduled for delivery in 2028.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways ranks third among Vietnamese carriers, with 21 aircraft comprising four Airbus A320s, 16 A321s and one A330.

The airline recently received its first A330 as part of a planned delivery of eight wide-body aircraft between September and April 2027. Sun PhuQuoc aims to increase its fleet to 33 aircraft by the end of 2026, 60 by the end of 2027, 100 by 2030 and 200 by 2035.

VASCO and Green Planet Airways each operate six aircraft.

Vietravel Airlines received another Airbus A321 on September 21 at Nội Bài International Airport, bringing its fleet to five aircraft. The aircraft is expected to enter service on October 1 after completing technical procedures.

The airline plans to add domestic services from HCM City to Hải Phòng and Thanh Hóa from the beginning of next month, while also preparing a Hà Nội-Shenzhen route.

Hải Âu Aviation and Bluesky Airways each have five aircraft.

Pacific Airlines operates three Airbus A321s, while Sun Air and Vietnam Flight Training each have two aircraft.

Bamboo Airways and Vietnam Star Multirole Corporation each operate one aircraft. — BIZHUB/VNS