Cần Thơ Heritage Race connects running to wildlife conservation

CẦN THƠ — The 2026 Cần Thơ Marathon Heritage Race will combine running with a campaign to raise awareness of wildlife and nature conservation, giving participants an opportunity to learn more about Việt Nam’s wild animals and the challenges they face.

Organised by DHA Việt Nam in coordination with the Cần Thơ Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Việt Nam Athletics Federation, the event will take place from December 19 to 20 at Hậu River Park in Cần Thơ City. The main competition on December 20 will feature 5km, 10km and 21km races for runners of different levels, from beginners and families to amateur athletes.

The race is the first in the Mekong Delta to have its course certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, helping raise the event's organisational standards and promote Cần Thơ as a destination for domestic and international runners.

Participants will also be able to use their race results to register for the Abbott World Marathon Majors Age Group World Championships. Abbott World Marathon Majors is the international organisation behind the six majors, the six leading marathon races in the world: the New York, Chicago, London, Boston, Tokyo and Berlin marathons.

Beyond the competition, the organisers are using the event to connect the running community with wildlife conservation through the Run for Wildlife initiative.

DHA Việt Nam and Conservation Việt Nam, a wildlife conservation fund, have signed a memorandum of understanding to launch the initiative, with the 2026 Cần Thơ marathon serving as its first phase.

Under the agreement, Conservation Việt Nam will provide the organisers with information about wild animal species covered by its programmes and work with them to develop environmental conservation-related communication content.

DHA Việt Nam will bring the Run for Wildlife message to runners and the wider marathon community, making wildlife conservation part of the event experience.

General Director of DHA Việt Nam Dr Nguyễn Trí said a marathon could be more than a test of distance and personal achievement, providing a platform for thousands of people to share positive values related to cultural heritage, humanity and nature protection.

“Through cooperation with Conservation Việt Nam, we hope the Cần Thơ Heritage International Marathon can create a meaningful connection between sport, people and nature,” he said.

The 5km race will be named '5km Conservation Việt Nam'. The distance is aimed at a broad range of participants, including first-time runners, families and young people. Information shared around the race will introduce participants to Việt Nam’s wildlife and the threats facing wild species.

Conservation Việt Nam Vice Chairman and Director Dr Hà Thăng Long said conservation can have a greater impact when people see themselves as part of the effort.

He said sport has a particular ability to connect communities, adding that each run could be an opportunity for more people and businesses to learn about, care about and take action for Việt Nam’s nature.

The initiative also reflects the organisers’ view that conservation should not be limited to protected areas, specialist organisations or researchers, but should involve a wider range of people in society.

Running provides a broad community for such an effort, bringing together competitive and recreational runners, families, young people and businesses. With more than 10,000 runners expected, the Cần Thơ marathon provides a platform for the wildlife conservation message to reach a large sporting community.

Organisers also hope the event will promote Cần Thơ as a sports tourism destination and contribute to the development of sustainable tourism products.

By linking running with community engagement, tourism and conservation, the Cần Thơ Heritage International Marathon aims to make wildlife protection part of the event rather than a separate message. — VNS